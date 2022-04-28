Advertisement

Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships

Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard University. He earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama high school valedictorian announced he will be attending Harvard University after getting more than $3 million in scholarships from dozens of colleges.

Kylan Benson has earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions. He is the class valedictorian at Ramsay IB High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and will graduate in 2022 with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 on the ACT and other academic and civic honors.

During a news conference Wednesday, Benson announced he is going to Harvard University, WBRC reports.

“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially with how selective schools of that caliber are. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor,” Benson said.

Benson said he hopes to carry the foundation he received at Ramsay forward with him into the future. He said he attended the high school “because of the rigorous and internationally recognized” International Baccalaureate program.

“Being an IB scholar helped me stand out as a candidate for admission to the schools that I applied to. The IB program stresses being a global-minded citizen, and this has deepened my passion for serving the world. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do in the future, but I’ve been considering politics, foreign service or even nonprofit work. Anything that gives me the influence to positively impact others gives me personal fulfillment,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Honor Flag Ceremony planned for Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. in Cambridge.
U.S. Honor Flag honoring fallen Cambridge hero
Photo taken April 28, 2022 in Platte Center, Nebraska. The street light in the distance is...
Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is the site of former President Donald Trump's Save America Rally on...
Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat
Popular streets in North Platte are named after influential people.
Who are the streets named after?
At this time, the Trumble family has not filed for the line of duty compensation act claim.
Compensation claim for first responders’ families explained

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID