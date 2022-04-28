Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Honor Flag Ceremony planned for Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. in Cambridge.
U.S. Honor Flag honoring fallen Cambridge hero
Photo taken April 28, 2022 in Platte Center, Nebraska. The street light in the distance is...
Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is the site of former President Donald Trump's Save America Rally on...
Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat
Popular streets in North Platte are named after influential people.
Who are the streets named after?
At this time, the Trumble family has not filed for the line of duty compensation act claim.
Compensation claim for first responders’ families explained

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID