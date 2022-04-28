Dry and warm Thursday with Severe weather possible Thursday night into Friday for some; High winds possible Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and cloudy day Wednesday, the warmth will continue Thursday with a little more sun, but changes will occur overnight Thursday into Friday with the threat of a conditional severe weather threat. High winds will also creep back into the area Saturday to round out the month of April.

During the morning Thursday, there was an increase in cloud cover with temperatures being in the 40s and winds around the north and west/east and speeds were relatively light with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and dew points were on the increase with them being in the 30s and 40s, makign the air feel soupy at this time. The warm and humid conditions will be lasting into the majority of the day with highs approaching the mid 60s to low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will continue to being around 5 to 15 mph.

Current radar imagery shows an increase of clouds throughout the state Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

Overnight Thursday, conditions start to change with our storm system continuing to gain steam, with ample moisture coming from the south and wind shear in the upper levels, and enough mid level shear, we are in a conducive area of seeing a chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms developing to the west. Some of which could be become strong to severe and this will continue to spread towards the east overtime. A Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather(Level 1 and 2 out of 5), meaning damaging winds of 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, and a tornado or two are possible. The threat levels of everything is low at this time, except for lightning, where that threat level is at extreme.

Severe weather poised to impact the area Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

The timing and impacts of the system goes as follows:

The Nebraska Panhandle will be experiencing 1 round of showers and thunderstorms the timing will be from 10 p.m. MDT until 2 a.m. The impacts include damaging winds of 60 mph, isolated hail and a tornado or two is possible.

Greater Nebraska will be experiencing 2 rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first round will be moving through the area between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. CDT and the threats inlude with this round will be damaging winds of 60 mph, hail up to quarter sized, and a tornado or two is possible. The second round of storms will be moving through around 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT. Threats from this round include damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, hail up to quarter sized, and isolated tornadoes.

The timing of the severe weather Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Additionally with this system, well-needed rainfall is forecasted with this system and here is amounts that we are thinking for this event:

For the Nebraska Panhandle, the rainfall amounts will be between a .5 inch to 1.5 inches of rain and with locally higher amounts.

For Greater Nebraska, the amount of rainfall will be a little more with amounts from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

Rainfall amounts for this system Thursday night into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

One more impact from this system will be the high winds once again for all of Greater Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle. With winds expected to be around 25 to 45 mph and gusts upwards to 60 mph, a High Wind Watch is in effect from 1 a.m. CDT Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. Tie loose items outside, bring in smaller items, and charge devices as well.

High winds to impact the area Saturday with a High Wind Watch in effect (Andre Brooks)

