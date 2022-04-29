Advertisement

Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall

Photo taken April 28, 2022 in Platte Center, Nebraska. The street light in the distance is...
Photo taken April 28, 2022 in Platte Center, Nebraska. The street light in the distance is where the town demolition derby is held every 4th of July.(Christy Brown)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highway 81 in Platte County is closed following heavy rainfall Thursday night.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 511 page, the highway is closed from State Highway 91 to State Highway 22 due to flooding.

(NE 511)

Platte County Emergency Management said Friday morning that the south part of Platte Center was evacuated. Sandbags were set up around businesses. The area saw two or three feet of standing water Friday morning.

No one was reported hurt in Platte Center.

Drivers should avoid the area and not try to get through flooded roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for a large portion of Platte County and the southern half of Madison County. NWS says anywhere from four to seven inches of rain has fallen across that area.

(NWS Omaha/Valley)

