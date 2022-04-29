Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

Trump emailed a statement around 3 p.m. calling off the event. Instead, Trump is planning to have the rally on Sunday.

“Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska. Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st.”

People can park and line up beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. Doors will open at noon and speakers will start at 2 p.m. The former president is set to take the stage at 5 p.m.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be the guest speaker.

Attendees are asked to re-register for the rally

The Save America Rally in Nebraska with Special Guest Charles W. Herbster will now be on Sunday, May 1st!



Save America Rally in Greenwood, NE

Sunday, May 1st

Doors Open: 12:00PM

President Trump Remarks: 5:00PM



