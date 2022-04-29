Advertisement

Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat

Charles Herbster tells a bus of supporters that the Save America Rally is postponed due to severe weather.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

Trump emailed a statement around 3 p.m. calling off the event. Instead, Trump is planning to have the rally on Sunday.

People can park and line up beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. Doors will open at noon and speakers will start at 2 p.m. The former president is set to take the stage at 5 p.m.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be the guest speaker.

Attendees are asked to re-register for the rally here.

Trump is planning to have the rally on Sunday.

