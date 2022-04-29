Advertisement

U.S. Honor Flag honoring fallen Cambridge hero

J.P. Trumble funeral Friday, U.S. Honor Network coming next week
News 2 at Ten
By Melanie Standiford
Apr. 29, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The man from Cambridge so many local folks knew as J.P. was laid to rest Friday. A Level 3 Fireman’s funeral is honoring him. His family, friends, and community filled the Cambridge High School Gymnasium to say goodbye to the man who served as a firefighter and chief for many years for the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Last week, John “J.P.” Trumble died when smoke, fire, and dust moved in quickly as he was “spotting” and warning rural community members about the raging fire coming their way in the Road 702 Wildfire.

The United States Honor Flag is coming to Cambridge soon to honor J.P.

Due to other funerals, the U.S. Honor Network is unable to arrive until the week following Trumble’s funeral service. Organizers say everyone is invited to the U.S. Honor Flag presentation, happening Thursday at 10 a.m. in Cambridge at the Cambridge Fire Hall.

The United States Honor Flag has been and is actively being presented at funerals for fallen military, police, and firefighters across the country. Among other notable events, the U.S. Honor Flag flew above Ground Zero after 9/11 in honor of all the lives lost. Special gloves are used to handle the flag. Those gloves are then given to the families of those whom it has honored as a special memento.

