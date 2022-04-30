Friday Night Sports Hero: Dalton Clark

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- In the Fall, Senior Dalton Clark suffered an injury to his leg that he thought would end his athletic career as a Hershey Panther. During a football game against Imperial Dalton broke his leg in two places and was in for a long recovery. He knew it was going to be a hard road to get back in time for track season, but despite the odds he found a way.

“It was long, very tedious, very overwhelming. I kinda lost a lot of my independecy, so I had to just work hard and get back and when I finally got back it felt really good to be back,” explains Clark.

When he knew he was going to be back for track season, Dalton says he had a lot of unfinished business that he needed to take care of and he looked forward to getting that done this season. Dalton competes in the 4x1, 4x4, 100 & 200 for the Panthers.

“I have a lot of like grudges that I was going into this track season with and now that I can finally run I can redeem them and just be able to run and it feels great,” says Clark.

Head Coach of the Boy’s Track Team, Samantha Kennedy, says she’s happy to have Dalton back this season because of the positivity that he brings everyday to practice.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Dalton the last two years. He’s always done a really good job of showing up with a positive attitude no matter what the workout is. He just knows he has work to do everyday in order to get better and he just keeps doing it,” says Kennedy.

It’s that kind of attitude that Dalton brings with him to practice daily that is helping build up the next generation of runners at Hershey.

“Well he’s already leaving a legacy because the younger kids look up to him everyday and it’s cool because he’s building leaders. So, that is something that will not be forgotten after he leaves,” explains Kennedy.

Dalton says his goals for the remainder of the season include making the State Meet for relay and to have good times at the State Meet with those.

