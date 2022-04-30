The North Platte Tree Board & The Daughters of the American Revolution honor Ibbie Majors with a tree planting on Arbor Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For Arbor Day 2022 the North Platte Tree Board and the Daughters of the American Revolution came together to plant a tree and honor a long time member of the Daughter of the American Revolution. Ibbie Majors, has been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Sioux Lookout Chapter for 38 year and with that has come many hours of service to the North Platte Community. This celebration comes just as Majors is about to celebrate her 101st birthday on Monday May 2nd.

Member of the North Platte Tree Board Member, Doyce Williams, explains that the purpose of the North Platte Tree Board is to care for the safety and health of trees in the State of Nebraska. Williams also explained the each Arbor Day the Tree Board try’s to plant a trees different locations around town.

“Well this is a tradition of Arbor Day to have a ceremonial planting somewhere at a City Park or at a school. And today, this particular Arbor Day is accentuated by a lady called, Ibbie Majors and she’ll celebrate her 101st birthday Monday. She’s a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) for 38 years and has had a lot of civic hours put in in her life. So, this is just a special tree planting to honor her past service on Arbor Day,” explains Williams.

The tree that was planted was a Mini Korean Lilac Tree. This type of tree was chosen because Majors likes flowering trees. The tree was planted in Memorial Park in the Children’s Memorial.

Boy Scout Troop 293 presented the colors at the planting ceremony, an invocation was given by Mary Shimmin, then Molly O’Halleran the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent gave an introduction, finally a proclamation was given by North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. Family and friends got to participate in helping place the tree in the ground.

