Advertisement

Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday

Flags supporting Donald Trump and Charles Herbster outside the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, the...
Flags supporting Donald Trump and Charles Herbster outside the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, the site of the "Save America Rally."(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska Sunday, after Friday night’s event was cancelled due to severe weather.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is one of the guest speakers at the “Save America Rally” at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

People can park and line up beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. Doors will open at noon and speakers will start at 2 p.m. The former president is set to take the stage at 5 p.m.

Attendees are asked to re-register for the rally here.

The event comes after a second woman has come forward by name, alleging Herbster groped her at a public event. Herbster has denied all allegations.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
A second woman steps forward by name to allege Charles Herbster groped her
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dalton Clark
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dalton Clark

Latest News

Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
A second woman steps forward by name to allege Charles Herbster groped her
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is the site of former President Donald Trump's Save America Rally on...
Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom
Top three Republican Gubernatorial candidates raise nearly $20 million