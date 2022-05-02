Advertisement

15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI

Authorities said 15 people were injured when a pedal pub crashed in midtown Atlanta. (Source: JACAYA FLOTT/CNN)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The driver of a pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the Atlanta Police Department said Sunday morning.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE in midtown Atlanta, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the pedal pub was apparently going too fast while trying to make the turn.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals. Ten sustained minor injuries, three had serious injuries, and two had critical injuries.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance. We call it MAV-1. ... We utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other five patients,” said Jason McLain, battalion chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

In addition to the DUI, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation, WGCL reported.

