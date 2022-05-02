First woman sergeant retires after four decades

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a lengthy career in law enforcement, Gayle Reed is retiring from the North Platte Police Department. Reed started her career in law enforcement in the 1980s and became a cadet at twenty years old. Soon after, she saw an opening for an officer. From there, she moved up the ranks and was promoted to investigator. Later, she made history and became the department’s first female sergeant.

“I always wanted to train and help people be the best version of themselves,” said Gayle Reed. “You want to train those people, so citizens of North Platte can get the best they can get.”

“Gayle had that ability to tower over everyone,” said Retired Chief of Police Mike Swain. “She was one of the best problem solvers I have ever seen,”

“Gayle’s ability to promote speaks volumes of her work ethic,” said Investigator Lisa Sitta. “By being a female in law enforcement, it is admirable.”

Back in 1994, Reed came back to the department as a dispatcher for six years. Following that role, she became an evidence technician for 20 years.

“The thing I will miss the most is the day-to-day interaction with the people,” said Reed. “At first, it was like having a bunch of brothers, and now it is like having grandkids and sons. It is about always being there for each other, no matter if it’s on or off duty. When the chips are down, everyone is here for you.”

Reed’s retirement coffee is scheduled for Friday, May 6th.

