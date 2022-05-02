Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts proclaims “Beef Month” and highlights Beef Passport Dining Program

Through the Beef Passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at over...
Through the Beef Passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at over 40 participating restaurants across the state that serve premium Nebraska beef.(goodlifegreatsteaks.org)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Beef Month” in Nebraska during a ceremony at the State Capitol.  He was joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley, and Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek.  At the news conference, Gov. Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to take part in the 2022 Good Life Great Steaks Beef Passport program organized by the Nebraska Beef Council.

“Nebraska farmers and ranchers take great pride in producing high-quality beef to feed our state, nation, and world,” the Governor’s proclamation declared.  “Beef is part of a nutritious, healthy diet, and when consumers eat beef, they support the industry and encourage growth in the Good Life.”

Through the Beef Passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at over 40 participating restaurants across the state that serve premium Nebraska beef.  Diners will receive a stamp on their passport for each restaurant they visit.  Stamps can be collected now through September 30, 2022.  To request a passport, see a list of participating restaurants, and get information on program rules and prizes, go to www.goodlifegreatsteaks.org.

Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter and second for beef exports, all cattle on feed, and commercial red meat production.  In 2021, Nebraska exported a record $1.81 billion of beef, which surpassed the state’s previous annual high by 25%.  Nebraska is the leading exporter of U.S. beef to the European Union, South Korea, Colombia, Israel, and Kuwait.

The Governor’s Beef Month proclamation is available by clicking here.

From left to right: American Sign Language interpreter Frances Beaurivage; NDA Director Steve...
From left to right: American Sign Language interpreter Frances Beaurivage; NDA Director Steve Wellman; Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley; Gov. Ricketts (podium); and Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Snowfall to continue to increase over the area throughout Monday
Rain and accumulating snow possible Monday; Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska
Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, CA, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than...
Troopers find 362 lbs of pot in I-80 stop

Latest News

Farnam volunteers host benefit for one of their own.
Outpouring of love and support for injured Farnam firefighter
KNOP Base Map 5-2-2022
Several more rain chances this week; staying on the cool side
Gayle Reed looking at photos from her career in law enforcement.
First woman sergeant retires after four decades
Sons of the Pioneers
Well known country music group to perform in North Platte tonight
First woman sergeant retires after four decades
First woman sergeant retires after four decades