At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire

By Emily Van de Riet and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 20 horses were killed in a Kentucky barn fire over the weekend.

Firefighters confirmed that a barn at Brannon Stables in Scott County – just north of Lexington – caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews said the barn was completely burned to the ground by the time they arrived. All the horses inside the barn died.

Officials said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

As friends and riders from the farm pour in their support, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $61,000 as of Monday afternoon, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

