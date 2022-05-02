Rain and accumulating snow possible Monday; Winter Weather Advisories in effect

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a windy, sunny and mild weekend, things have changed for the colder and wetter here across the area Monday with rain and snow in the headlines for our Monday.

During the morning Monday, temperatures were in the 30s with snowfall in the Nebraska Panhandle and starting to filter into the northern portions of Greater Nebraska and will continue to spread into more of Greater Nebraska overtime. Otherwise, very cold rain has impacted the rest of the area Monday morning with some being moderate to heavy at times. This is due to an area of low pressure to our south and area of high pressure to our north, allowing for the moisture to enter the area.

Rain and snow impacting the area Monday morning (Andre Brooks)

With this snowfall continuing to increase, this has triggered the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory in the western portions of the Panhandle until 3 p.m. MDT Monday and portions of Greater Nebraska until 6 p.m. CDT. Snowfall amounts could be between 1 to 3 inches and 2 to 4 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. We will keep you posted on any changes that are made with these alerts throughout the day.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of our area Monday (Andre Brooks)

The timing for the snowfall to impact the area will be the following:

For the Nebraska Panhandle: From 7 a.m. MDT until 3 p.m. with lingering clouds and cold throughout the day Monday.

For Greater Nebraska: From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. CDT with clouds and cold temperatures Monday evening into the overnight hours.

Overnight, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Snowfall to continue to increase over the area throughout Monday (Andre Brooks)

The amount of snowfall for the area will be 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts for the Panhandle and at least 1 inch for Greater Nebraska. We will keep you posted on any changes with these snowfall amounts throughout the day Monday.

Snowfall amounts for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the rest of the week, there will be a warm up with a couple of disturbances marching through the area. These look to only produce rain at this time and will keep you posted throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.