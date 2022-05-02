Advertisement

Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AURORA, Neb. (Press Release) - On Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends, which occurred in southern Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The victim is in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital.

