Troopers find 362 lbs of pot in I-80 stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Chrysler Pacifica following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.

He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

If you have recently lost 350lbs of marijuana please contact the Nebraska State Patrol to claim. Malloy may have found it.🧐 Nice work by 114 and 590K to get this off the road. pic.twitter.com/JZCUA9yLRS — NSP Dog Division (@NSP_DogDivision) May 2, 2022

