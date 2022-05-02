UNL Teacher Fellowship program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska in Lincoln College of education and human sciences is hosting a teacher fellowship with Nebraska and California educators. This collaboration explores different models of learning and includes free graduate courses through the university.

Educators who participate in the program receive free travel to the partner school and will learn about the ecology of the region. They will use their knowledge to integrate various subjects with ecology as the reference point. From there, they will create projects for their respective classrooms, which will be on display at David Brower Center in Berkeley, CA, in 2023.

“One of the big issues about North Platte and Nebraska is the groundwater,” said Philep Wiley, North Platte educator, and program participant. “We have spent time together with the California folks talking about water. We are going to take that knowledge and build lessons for our students.”

Next year, Nebraska educators will have the opportunity to travel to Northern California.

