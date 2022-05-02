Advertisement

WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop

By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Officers with the Akron Police Department arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a student waiting at a bus stop.

Da Aron Jackson, 29, was charged with abduction and taken to the Summit County Jail, according to police.

WOIO reports the attempted kidnapping happened around 6:25 a.m. Friday at a city bus stop.

Police say the 16-year-old girl explained she was on her way to school when Jackson approached her.

She told police Jackson walked around near her, trying to start a conversation before grabbing her from behind and trying to pull her in the direction of his vehicle, which was parked around the corner.

Akron police said the girl held onto a chain-link fence and broke free of Jackson’s grasp.

Jackson initially left with the girl’s cellphone but threw it back to her before driving away, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Jackson had been released from prison just three days prior.

According to the ODRC spokesperson, Jackson was behind bars from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2017 for an aggravated robbery conviction.

In September of 2021, he was sent back to prison for a post-release control sanction, the spokesperson said, and served the maximum amount of time allowed before being released on April 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Snowfall to continue to increase over the area throughout Monday
Rain and accumulating snow possible Monday; Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 5-2-2022
Several more rain chances this week; staying on the cool side
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.
Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.
Planet Fitness offers high school teens free workouts all summer