Well known country music group to perform in North Platte tonight

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sons of the Pioneers, a well known country group that has been performing since 1934, will perform tonight at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Sons of the Pioneers is known as the original “singing cowboy” group. Their music has been used in many movies like The Big Lebowski and Air America.

The performance will start at 7:30. Tickets are for sale at the door for $20, but only a limited amount of seats are available.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.