Chilly conditions with partly cloudy skies Tuesday; Rain returns for the area Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a rainy and snowy atmosphere here across the region Monday, conditions have dramatically improved, but we will be dealing with cool temperatures and partly cloudy conditions Tuesday with the return of some rain in the area Wednesday.

During the morning Tuesday, the area was experiencing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with foggy conditions as well. The reason why we are seeing the fog is because we are seeing temperatures in the 20s and 30s and with dew points in the 20s and 30s as well and relatively calm winds, this is allowing for the fog Tuesday morning. Persons need to take the proper precautions including driving slower than usual and also travel with low beam lights.

Partly cloudy and foggy conditions impacting the area Tuesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures are going to remain chilly for this time of year with high temperatures climbing into the low to upper 50s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and winds will be out of the east then changing to south and east with speeds around 10 to 20 mph and overnight, the clouds will continue to increase and overnight temperatures will dropping into the 30s into the low 40s with our area of high presusre shifting towards the east of us. Rain showers will also develop after midnight Tuesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with cool temperatures in the forecast for our Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Wednesday, our next storm system starts to move into the state and this will allow for us to see some more rain chances into the area and our temperatures wil lremain below average with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The amount of rainfall we are expecting with this system is about a .25 to 1 inch. We will keep you posted just in case something changes.

New disturbance moving into the area Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

On Thursday, we will continue to see some lingering shower chances and we will see temperatures on the increase as well. By the beginning and middle portions of the Mother’s Day weekend, we will be dealing with drying and warming conditions.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.