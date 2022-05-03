Advertisement

Election 2022: Douglas County Attorney endorses Pillen for governor

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine formally endorsed Jim Pillen on Tuesday morning, May 3,...
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine formally endorsed Jim Pillen on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022. Pillen is a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, received the endorsement of the Douglas County Attorney on Tuesday morning.

Declaring “Jim Pillen gets it,” the former Democrat put his support behind the GOP candidate also backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Pillen “will have the backs of law enforcement in Nebraska,” Kleine said outside the Hall of Justice on Farnam Street.

Tuesday’s announcement was the latest endorsement in the Republican race: Charles Herbster has been endorsed by former President Trump, who was in the area for a rally over the weekend; and Brent Lindstrom was endorsed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

RELATED: UNO professor discusses the power of political endorsements

Nebraska’s primary election is a week from today: Tuesday, May 10.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

