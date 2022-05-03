Election 2022: Douglas County Attorney endorses Pillen for governor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, received the endorsement of the Douglas County Attorney on Tuesday morning.

Declaring “Jim Pillen gets it,” the former Democrat put his support behind the GOP candidate also backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Pillen “will have the backs of law enforcement in Nebraska,” Kleine said outside the Hall of Justice on Farnam Street.

“Jim Pillen gets it,” says Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. He is endorsing him for Governor. Pillen “will have the backs of law enforcement in Nebraska.” @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/M2LUCa6tUo — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) May 3, 2022

Tuesday’s announcement was the latest endorsement in the Republican race: Charles Herbster has been endorsed by former President Trump, who was in the area for a rally over the weekend; and Brent Lindstrom was endorsed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Nebraska’s primary election is a week from today: Tuesday, May 10.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.