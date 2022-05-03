Advertisement

‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal with climate change.(José Dinneny| Stanford University)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Scientists say that wisdom definitely applies to plants, called “extremophyte.”

The plants not only survive in places that would kill most other plants, but they thrive in them. That includes areas that are extremely dry and cold, or have a high salt content.

Researchers in San Diego say the plants have a unique hormone that kicks into overdrive when conditions get harsh which helps the plant adapt.

According to the journal Nature Plants, experts are hoping to replicate that process in some crops that are at risk because of climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Snowfall to continue to increase over the area throughout Monday
Rain and accumulating snow possible Monday; Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska
Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, CA, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than...
Troopers find 362 lbs of pot in I-80 stop

Latest News

More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Thieves steal $40,000 worth of merchandise from couple in California
The president faces pushback from Democrats on border rules.
Biden facing pressure from Democrats on border restrictions
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back