Advertisement

More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides

More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.
More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.(U.S. Navy)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy is relocating hundreds of sailors who had been living on an aircraft carrier as it investigates a jump in crew suicides.

The Navy is now looking into the deaths of seven crew members on the U.S.S. George Washington, including four by apparent suicide in the past year.

More than 200 sailors were allowed to move to a Navy facility Monday while the ship goes through a major refueling and overhaul in Newport News.

The idea is to give crew members more access to support programs.

The Navy also plans to provide additional morale and well-being measures for the 2,000 to 3,000 sailors still living on the carrier during the overhaul, which is expected to take a number of years.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. If you or someone you know needs help, you are asked to call 1-800-950-6264.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Snowfall to continue to increase over the area throughout Monday
Rain and accumulating snow possible Monday; Winter Weather Advisories in effect

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-3-2022
Several more rain chances this week; staying on the cool side
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
North Platte Giving Day is May 4.
North Platte Giving Day happening May 4
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces