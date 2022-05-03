North Platte Giving Day, May 4

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a community event, supporting non-profits that are important to different people for different reasons. And May 4 is the day donors can make a big impact for the ones that matter most to them. There are 68 nonprofits signed up for the 2022 North Platte Giving Day, and giving is already going strong with early donations reaching over $92,000 as of Tuesday. Early giving opened up on April 25.

On Wednesday, the big giving really takes off. And you can watch the giving in real-time on NorthPlatte Giving Day’s website: https://www.northplattegiving.org/

By clicking on the website’s leaderboard at: https://www.northplattegiving.org/leaderboard_npo you can see each of the nonprofits listed, and how much they have received so far.

The minimum online donation is $10. Live support will be available on the website that day to help online donors if needed.

Giving Day donation checks can also be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte NE 69103.

Donors can take checks to the Prairie Arts Center, Orr’s Cleaners & Draperies, U-Save Pharmacy, and the offices of the Catholic School Endowment and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. All gifts are tax-deductible.

During the 2021 Giving Day donors gave $401,000 to local nonprofits. The Community-Build Playground Fund led the leaderboard last year with $105,000 raised. So far, as of Tuesday, the Pickleball Courts Fund is number one on the Leaderboard and has met its match and raised over $26,000. Watch closely Wednesday, and see how these numbers go up.

