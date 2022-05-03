Advertisement

North Platte hosts Millard South for A-3 District Soccer Semi Finals

North Platte Girls Soccer
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs host the Millard South Patriots in the Semi Final Round of the A-3 District Tournament. The Lady Dawgs comes in to the match up owning a 10-4 record for the season so far and got a win on the road over Scottsbluff in their last game. The Patriots have a 7-8 record on the season and are also coming into the game with a win in their last game.

The game went into half time with Millard South leading 1-0. North Platte was able to even out the score in the second half before Millard South would take the lead once again making it 2-0. With only seconds left in the game Kaitlyn Evans would score for the Dawgs to tie the game and send it into overtime. After the first overtime period the game was still tied 2-2.

In the second overtime period Briley Haneborg would score the winning goal for North Platte. North Platte would win the game 3-2 and will advance to the Championship Round of the A-3 District Tournament. North Platte will play Lincoln Southeast in the A-3 District Championship.

