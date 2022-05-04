Advertisement

North Platte Giving Day happening May 4

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Preparations for North Platte’s largest philanthropic campaign are underway.

Giving Day, the 24-hour online giving event, will take place Wednesday, May 4 to benefit non-profits in the North Platte area.

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has held the event for the past seven years. Sixty-eight different organizations are taking part this year. New this year are pickleball and the Cody Park fund.

“It’s not necessarily new, it’s been there for a few years, but it’s kind of getting a fresh breath of air if you will,” said event coordinator Ginger Ady. “It is pretty much dedicated to improvements at Cody Park including the pool and the bathhouse, so definitely trying to make some improvements there and adding benches to the park, that’s what that fund is particularly dedicated to.”

The foundation opened early giving on April 25 to give people the opportunity to donate prior to the actual event.

Last year, $401,000 was raised by the community. To make a donation visit their website, www.northplattegiving.org/.

