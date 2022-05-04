North Platte Giving Day underway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation kicked off its 7th annual North Platte Giving event at midnight Wednesday.

This year, 68 non-profit organizations are participating.

The 24-hour fundraising event allows the community to donate to charities dear to their heart. The foundation is also awarding 50 cash prizes, sponsored by corporations and individuals, to various charities.

“I think it’s an opportunity for people to show affection and love for the community and support for the services that non-profits provide,” said Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Seacrest. “For non-profits, they don’t exist without support from the community so it’s the best time to give and it’s a chance to help these worthy causes.”

As of 4:45 p.m., $293,489 was raised.

The foundation also recognized volunteers with the North Platte Community Build Playground project

Last year, $401,000 was raised by the community. The community based group raised more than $400,000 through private and public donation to build the new playground at Centennial Park.

Last year’s giving day helped raised more than $100,000 towards the project.

The 24-hour philanthropic campaign has raised more than $2 million over the last seven years.

