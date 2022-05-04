North Platte hosts GNAC Track Meet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School hosts the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet Tuesday May 3rd. The following teams were in attendance: Gering, Scottsbluff, Hastings, McCook and North Platte. Below are the top three finishers of each event.

Boy’s 100 Meter:

1.) Vince Genatone (North Platte)- 11.03

2.) Kolten Tilford (North Platte)- 11.38

3.) Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff)- 11.71

Girl’s 100 Meter:

1.) Kaelan Schultz (Hastings)- 13.21

2.) Alissa Morales (Gering)- 13.35

3.) Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff)- 13.38

Boy’s 200 Meter:

1.) Ryan Bauer (Hastings)- 23.73

2.) Donte Koif (North Platte)- 24.38

3.) Brock Roblee (North Platte)- 24.41

Girl’s 200 Meter:

1.) Kaelan Schultz (Hastings)- 28.13

2.) Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff)- 28.17

3.) Madison Genatone (North Platte)- 28.87

Boy’s 400 Meter:

1.) Ransen Wilkins (Scottsbluff)- 51:61

2.) Kyan Allen (Scottsbluff)- 52.13

3.) Irvin Sierra Torres (Scottsbluff)- 52.37

Girl’s 400 Meter:

1.)Payton Burda (Scottsbluff)- 1:00:77

2.) Brooklynn Brown (North Platte)- 1:05:28

3.) Nakhyra Jones (Hastings)- 1:05:38

Boy’s 800 Meter:

1.) Evan Caudy (North Platte)- 2:03:66

2.) Tyson Klein (Scottsbluff)- 2:05:26

3.) Quade Lowe (North Platte)- 2:05:77

Girl’s 800 Meter:

1.) Payton Burda (Scottsbluff)- 2:28:07

2.) Hannah Rugroden (Scottsbluff)- 2:36:38

3.) Kelyn Henry Perlich (Hastings)- 2:37:04

Boy’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Evan Caudy (North Platte)- 4:51:36

2.) Aiden Narvais (Gering)- 4:56:76

3.) Austin Carrera (Hastings)- 4:58:92

Girl’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Madison Seiler (Gering)- 5:36:18

2.) Zarah Blaesi (North Platte)- 5:54:00

3.) Marissa Holm (North Platte)- 5:55:04

Boy’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Hans Banston (Scottsbluff)- 10:21:36

2.) Rian Teets (North Platte)- 10:29:24

3.) Nathan Seiler (Gering)- 10:49:92

Girl’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Madison Seiler (Gering)- 11:41:97

2.) Marissa Holm (North Platte)- 12:00:00

3.) Zarah Blaesi (North Platte)- 12:44:97

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Paige Horne (Scottsbluff)- 15.59

2.) Sydney Barner (North Platte)- 17.98

3.) Hayden Miller (North Platte)- 18.84

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Caden Joneson (North Platte)- 16.22

2.) Nolan Studley (Hastings)- 16.83

3.) Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff)- 17.03

Boy’s 300 Hurdles:

1.) Carson LaChapelle (North Platte)- 42.85

2.) Caden Joneson (North Platte)- 44.16

3.) Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff)- 44.83

Girl’s 300 Hurdles:

1.) Paige Horne (Scottsbluff)- 50.42

2.) Ysabella Scherer (Scottsbluff)- 52.14

3.) Lindy Bergstom (North Platte)- 52.23

Boy’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) North Platte- 43.11(Joseph Vak, Kolten Tilford, Donte Koif, Vince Genatone)

2.) Scottsbluff- 44.50 (Tyrone Shanks, Sebastien Boyle, Ransen Wilkens, Landon Amundsen)

3.) Hastings- 45.17 (Ryan Bauer, Elijah Combs, Trevor Campbell, Blake Buhlke)

Girl’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Gering- 50.80 (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales)

2.) Scottsbluff- 52.04 (Payton Burda, Marly Laucomer, Tayrn Spady, Paige Horne)

3.) Hastings- 52.98 (Carlie Beckby, Kaelan Schultz, Abigail Kendall, Hannah Satterly)

Boy’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Scottsbluff- 3:35:72 (Kyan Allen, Hunter Lund, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein)

2.) Gering- 3:40:69 (Tanner Gartner, Creighton Beals, Eli Marez, Tyler Garrett)

3.) North Platte- 3:45:64 (Jack Bunger, Keith Faler, Drew Carlson, Evan Caudy)

Girl’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Scottsbluff- 4:18:32 (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Paige Horne)

2.) Gering- 4:24:49 (Alissa Morales, Madison Seiler, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer)

3.) Hastings- 4:32:67 (Madisyn Hamilton, Karli Shoemaker, Nakhyra Jones, Carlie Beckby)

Boy’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) North Platte- 8:34:56 (Keanan Castillo, Aiden Hawks, Rian Teets, Evan Caudy)

2.) Gering- 8:42:39 (Eli Marez, Lucas Moravec, Jackson Horward, Aiden Narvias)

3.) Hastings- 9:09:22 (Diego Chojolan, Hunter Krueger, Drake Anderson, Trenton Tockey)

Girl’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) Hastings- 10:31:47 (Karli Shoemaker, Reagan Shoemaker, Shaylee Knott, Kelyn Henry Perlich)

2.) North Platte- 10:48:17 (Haylie Hoatson, Alexis Hoatson, Evelyn Blaesi, Zarah Blaesi)

Boy’s Shot Put:

1.) Nic Davis (North Platte)- 60′00.75

2.) Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff)- 47′11

3.) Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff)- 47′03.50

Girl’s Shot Put:

1.) Ellie Rankin (North Platte)- 32′05

2.) Olivia Prieto (North Platte)- 32′0

3.) Annika Koif (North Platte)- 31′01

Boy’s Discus:

1.) Nic Davis (North Platte)- 168′0

2.) Johnny Whyrick (Hastings)- 137′03.50

3.) Kaden Bohnsack (Gering)- 136′06

Girl’s Discus:

1.) Ellie Rankin (North Platte)- 100′05

2.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 94′05

3.) Kalee Brosius (North Platte)- 94′02

Boy’s High Jump:

1.) Max Negley (North Platte)- 5′11

2.) Nolan Studley (Hastings)- 5′11

3.) Parker Ablott (Hastings)- 5′09

Girl’s High Jump:

1.) Kylee Tilford (North Platte)- 4′11

2.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 4′11

3.) Kylie Harvey (North Platte)- 4′09

Boy’s Pole Vault:

1.) Jack Oettinger (North Platte)- 13′3

2.) Aaron Price (Scottsbluff)- 13′3

3.) Jackson Allen (Scottsbluff)- 12′9

Girl’s Pole Vault:

1.) Mackenzie Bruns (North Platte)- 9′3

2.) Kylie Tilford (North Platte)- 8′9

3.) Elsascia Buck (North Platte)- 8′9

Boy’s Long Jump:

1.) Kolten Tilford (North Platte)- 22′03.75

2.) Donte Koif (North Platte)- 20′11

3.) Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff)- 20′10.25

Girl’s Long Jump:

1.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 17′02.25

2.) Mariyah Avila (Scottsbluff)- 16′09.50

3.) Marly Laucomer (Scottsbluff)- 16′06

Boy’s Triple Jump:

1.) Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) -41′05

2.) Jackson Block (Hastings)- 41′00.25

3.) Elijah Combs (Hastings)- 40′01

Girl’s Triple Jump:

1.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 33′05

2.) Mariyah Avila (Scottsbluff)- 32′07

3.) Marly Laucomer (Scottsbluff)- 31′09

