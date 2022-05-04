North Platte hosts GNAC Track Meet
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School hosts the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet Tuesday May 3rd. The following teams were in attendance: Gering, Scottsbluff, Hastings, McCook and North Platte. Below are the top three finishers of each event.
Boy’s 100 Meter:
1.) Vince Genatone (North Platte)- 11.03
2.) Kolten Tilford (North Platte)- 11.38
3.) Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff)- 11.71
Girl’s 100 Meter:
1.) Kaelan Schultz (Hastings)- 13.21
2.) Alissa Morales (Gering)- 13.35
3.) Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff)- 13.38
Boy’s 200 Meter:
1.) Ryan Bauer (Hastings)- 23.73
2.) Donte Koif (North Platte)- 24.38
3.) Brock Roblee (North Platte)- 24.41
Girl’s 200 Meter:
1.) Kaelan Schultz (Hastings)- 28.13
2.) Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff)- 28.17
3.) Madison Genatone (North Platte)- 28.87
Boy’s 400 Meter:
1.) Ransen Wilkins (Scottsbluff)- 51:61
2.) Kyan Allen (Scottsbluff)- 52.13
3.) Irvin Sierra Torres (Scottsbluff)- 52.37
Girl’s 400 Meter:
1.)Payton Burda (Scottsbluff)- 1:00:77
2.) Brooklynn Brown (North Platte)- 1:05:28
3.) Nakhyra Jones (Hastings)- 1:05:38
Boy’s 800 Meter:
1.) Evan Caudy (North Platte)- 2:03:66
2.) Tyson Klein (Scottsbluff)- 2:05:26
3.) Quade Lowe (North Platte)- 2:05:77
Girl’s 800 Meter:
1.) Payton Burda (Scottsbluff)- 2:28:07
2.) Hannah Rugroden (Scottsbluff)- 2:36:38
3.) Kelyn Henry Perlich (Hastings)- 2:37:04
Boy’s 1600 Meter:
1.) Evan Caudy (North Platte)- 4:51:36
2.) Aiden Narvais (Gering)- 4:56:76
3.) Austin Carrera (Hastings)- 4:58:92
Girl’s 1600 Meter:
1.) Madison Seiler (Gering)- 5:36:18
2.) Zarah Blaesi (North Platte)- 5:54:00
3.) Marissa Holm (North Platte)- 5:55:04
Boy’s 3200 Meter:
1.) Hans Banston (Scottsbluff)- 10:21:36
2.) Rian Teets (North Platte)- 10:29:24
3.) Nathan Seiler (Gering)- 10:49:92
Girl’s 3200 Meter:
1.) Madison Seiler (Gering)- 11:41:97
2.) Marissa Holm (North Platte)- 12:00:00
3.) Zarah Blaesi (North Platte)- 12:44:97
Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Paige Horne (Scottsbluff)- 15.59
2.) Sydney Barner (North Platte)- 17.98
3.) Hayden Miller (North Platte)- 18.84
Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Caden Joneson (North Platte)- 16.22
2.) Nolan Studley (Hastings)- 16.83
3.) Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff)- 17.03
Boy’s 300 Hurdles:
1.) Carson LaChapelle (North Platte)- 42.85
2.) Caden Joneson (North Platte)- 44.16
3.) Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff)- 44.83
Girl’s 300 Hurdles:
1.) Paige Horne (Scottsbluff)- 50.42
2.) Ysabella Scherer (Scottsbluff)- 52.14
3.) Lindy Bergstom (North Platte)- 52.23
Boy’s 4x100 Relay:
1.) North Platte- 43.11(Joseph Vak, Kolten Tilford, Donte Koif, Vince Genatone)
2.) Scottsbluff- 44.50 (Tyrone Shanks, Sebastien Boyle, Ransen Wilkens, Landon Amundsen)
3.) Hastings- 45.17 (Ryan Bauer, Elijah Combs, Trevor Campbell, Blake Buhlke)
Girl’s 4x100 Relay:
1.) Gering- 50.80 (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales)
2.) Scottsbluff- 52.04 (Payton Burda, Marly Laucomer, Tayrn Spady, Paige Horne)
3.) Hastings- 52.98 (Carlie Beckby, Kaelan Schultz, Abigail Kendall, Hannah Satterly)
Boy’s 4x400 Relay:
1.) Scottsbluff- 3:35:72 (Kyan Allen, Hunter Lund, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein)
2.) Gering- 3:40:69 (Tanner Gartner, Creighton Beals, Eli Marez, Tyler Garrett)
3.) North Platte- 3:45:64 (Jack Bunger, Keith Faler, Drew Carlson, Evan Caudy)
Girl’s 4x400 Relay:
1.) Scottsbluff- 4:18:32 (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Paige Horne)
2.) Gering- 4:24:49 (Alissa Morales, Madison Seiler, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer)
3.) Hastings- 4:32:67 (Madisyn Hamilton, Karli Shoemaker, Nakhyra Jones, Carlie Beckby)
Boy’s 4x800 Relay:
1.) North Platte- 8:34:56 (Keanan Castillo, Aiden Hawks, Rian Teets, Evan Caudy)
2.) Gering- 8:42:39 (Eli Marez, Lucas Moravec, Jackson Horward, Aiden Narvias)
3.) Hastings- 9:09:22 (Diego Chojolan, Hunter Krueger, Drake Anderson, Trenton Tockey)
Girl’s 4x800 Relay:
1.) Hastings- 10:31:47 (Karli Shoemaker, Reagan Shoemaker, Shaylee Knott, Kelyn Henry Perlich)
2.) North Platte- 10:48:17 (Haylie Hoatson, Alexis Hoatson, Evelyn Blaesi, Zarah Blaesi)
Boy’s Shot Put:
1.) Nic Davis (North Platte)- 60′00.75
2.) Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff)- 47′11
3.) Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff)- 47′03.50
Girl’s Shot Put:
1.) Ellie Rankin (North Platte)- 32′05
2.) Olivia Prieto (North Platte)- 32′0
3.) Annika Koif (North Platte)- 31′01
Boy’s Discus:
1.) Nic Davis (North Platte)- 168′0
2.) Johnny Whyrick (Hastings)- 137′03.50
3.) Kaden Bohnsack (Gering)- 136′06
Girl’s Discus:
1.) Ellie Rankin (North Platte)- 100′05
2.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 94′05
3.) Kalee Brosius (North Platte)- 94′02
Boy’s High Jump:
1.) Max Negley (North Platte)- 5′11
2.) Nolan Studley (Hastings)- 5′11
3.) Parker Ablott (Hastings)- 5′09
Girl’s High Jump:
1.) Kylee Tilford (North Platte)- 4′11
2.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 4′11
3.) Kylie Harvey (North Platte)- 4′09
Boy’s Pole Vault:
1.) Jack Oettinger (North Platte)- 13′3
2.) Aaron Price (Scottsbluff)- 13′3
3.) Jackson Allen (Scottsbluff)- 12′9
Girl’s Pole Vault:
1.) Mackenzie Bruns (North Platte)- 9′3
2.) Kylie Tilford (North Platte)- 8′9
3.) Elsascia Buck (North Platte)- 8′9
Boy’s Long Jump:
1.) Kolten Tilford (North Platte)- 22′03.75
2.) Donte Koif (North Platte)- 20′11
3.) Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff)- 20′10.25
Girl’s Long Jump:
1.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 17′02.25
2.) Mariyah Avila (Scottsbluff)- 16′09.50
3.) Marly Laucomer (Scottsbluff)- 16′06
Boy’s Triple Jump:
1.) Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) -41′05
2.) Jackson Block (Hastings)- 41′00.25
3.) Elijah Combs (Hastings)- 40′01
Girl’s Triple Jump:
1.) Carly Purdy (North Platte)- 33′05
2.) Mariyah Avila (Scottsbluff)- 32′07
3.) Marly Laucomer (Scottsbluff)- 31′09
