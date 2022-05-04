Overcast conditions with scattered showers for Wednesday; Slow clearing trend for the remainder of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and partly cloudy day Tuesday here across the area, rain has returned here in Greater Nebraska and will continue Wednesday into early Thursday, with slow impoving conditions throughout the rest of the week.

During the morning Wednesday, light rain showers arrived here across Greater Nebraska with overcast conditions as well and our temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s with winds around the south and east about 5 to 15 mph and dew points were around saturation, meaning those indicies were close to the actual temperature. This is all due to an area of low presusre to our south, bringing in some moisture into the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Light scatttered shower activity is impacting the area Wednesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will feel more like they are supposed to during the winter time with temperatures remaining in the upper 40s to maybe low 50s with scattered showers continuing throughout the day. The rainfall amounts from this system will be between a .25 to .5 inch. Overnight, temperatures will be dropping only in the upper 30s to low 40s and winds will be shifting from the south and east to north and east, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Otherwise, overcast conditions continue overnight as well.

Cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day with cool conditions as well (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, our area of low pressure will continue to move towards the east, and this will allow for us to see conditions slowly imrove throughout the day Thursday with showers occurign in the morning to early afternoon hours. Once we get into the afternoon, highs will be warmer and they will be in the low 50s to mid 60s. Once we get into the beginning portions of the Mother’s Day weekend, we will see temperatures climb closer to climatology and also conditions will dry out the area too.

Low pressure system to move out of the area Thursday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During Mother’s Day, as a new system enters into the area, we could have some scattered thunderstorm activity with mild conditions as well. This potential will be monitored over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.