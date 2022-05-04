Pillen raises more money than opponents in Nebraska governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Fundraising in Nebraska’s three-way GOP governor’s race continues the trend set earlier in the campaign: The Nebraska Examiner reports heading into the May 10 primary election, Charles Herbster is still largely self-funding his campaign; Jim Pillen has raised the most from donors; and Brett Lindstrom is exceeding expectations.

Herbster gave his campaign another $2.4 million from April through early May and received $17,330 from donors. To date, he has given his campaign $11.5 million of the $11.8 million total raised. His report listed $771,783 in cash on hand.

Pillen raised $296,460 from donors and another $280,625 from corporations and political action committees from April through early May. He has raised $8.4 million to date. His report listed $1.5 million in cash on hand.

Lindstrom raised $134,675 from donors from April through early May and another $311,000 from corporations and PACs. He also loaned his campaign $50,000. He has raised $2.52 million to date. His report listed $486,227 in cash on hand.

The next closest GOP candidate, former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, raised $4,718 from donors in April to early May. Including in-kind donations, she raised $6,082 for the period and $307,628 to date. Her report listed $15,979 in cash on hand.

Democrat Carol Blood raised $18,911 from donors and $3,100 from corporations of PACs. Blood has raised $147,000 to date. Her campaign listed $49,591 in cash on hand.

