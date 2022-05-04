Advertisement

Pillen raises more money than opponents in Nebraska governor’s race

Republican candidate Jim Pillen has raised the most money for the primary election for governor.
Republican candidate Jim Pillen has raised the most money for the primary election for governor.(MGN)
By Nebraska Examiner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Fundraising in Nebraska’s three-way GOP governor’s race continues the trend set earlier in the campaign: The Nebraska Examiner reports heading into the May 10 primary election, Charles Herbster is still largely self-funding his campaign; Jim Pillen has raised the most from donors; and Brett Lindstrom is exceeding expectations.

Herbster gave his campaign another $2.4 million from April through early May and received $17,330 from donors. To date, he has given his campaign $11.5 million of the $11.8 million total raised. His report listed $771,783 in cash on hand.

Pillen raised $296,460 from donors and another $280,625 from corporations and political action committees from April through early May. He has raised $8.4 million to date. His report listed $1.5 million in cash on hand.

Lindstrom raised $134,675 from donors from April through early May and another $311,000 from corporations and PACs. He also loaned his campaign $50,000. He has raised $2.52 million to date. His report listed $486,227 in cash on hand.

The next closest GOP candidate, former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, raised $4,718 from donors in April to early May. Including in-kind donations, she raised $6,082 for the period and $307,628 to date. Her report listed $15,979 in cash on hand.

Democrat Carol Blood raised $18,911 from donors and $3,100 from corporations of PACs. Blood has raised $147,000 to date. Her campaign listed $49,591 in cash on hand.

