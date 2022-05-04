Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland High School hosted the 2022 Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet. The following teams were in attendance: Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Arthur County, Brady, Cambridge, Chase County, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maxwell, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Overton, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Southwest, Saint Pats, Sutherland, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade. The following are the top three finishers for each event.

Boy’s 100 Meter:

1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 11.09

2.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 11.18

3.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 11.26 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 100 Meter:

1.) Story Rasby (Sutherland)- 12.65

2.) Kiley Hejtmanek (Maywood-Hayes Center)- 12.97

3.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 13.32

Boy’s 200 Meter:

1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 22.37 (Personal Record)

2.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 22.81 (Personal Record)

3.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 23.00

Girl’s 200 Meter:

1.) Kiley Hejtmanek (Maywood-Hayes Center)- 26.50 (Personal Record)

2.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 27.12

3.) Autumn Holt (Loomis)- 27.21

Boy’s 400 Meter:

1.) Cache Gracey (South Loup)- 52.11

2.) Blake Lusk (Brady)- 54.29

3.) Chase Moorhead (Hershey)- 54.49

Girl’s 400 Meter:

1.) Bryn McNair (Chase County)- 58.05 (Season Record)

2.) Maeli Meier (Overton)- 1:01:70 (Season Record)

3.) Violet Nelms (Overton)- 1:03:89 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 800 Meter:

1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 2:06:73 (Personal Record)

2.) Lucas Trujillo (Creek Valley)- 2:08:75

3.) Derek Trompke (Cambridge)- 2:10:73

Girl’s 800 Meter:

1.) Story Rasby (Sutherland)- 2:23:95

2.) Aimee Merrill (Hitchcock County)- 2:32:71 (Personal Record)

3.) Brenna Deterding (Cambridge)- 2:34:97

Boy’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 4:43:25 (Season Record)

2.) Logan Recoy (South Loup)- 4:54:89

3.) Carson Trompke (Cambridge)- 5:01:64 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Peyton Paxton (Mullen)- 5:41:77 (Personal Record)

2.) Tallianna Martin (South Loup)- 5:43:35

3.) Braelyn Gifford (Saint Pats)- 5:47:90 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Damin Luedke (Paxton)- 10:21:64 (Personal Record)

2.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 10:31:52 (Season Record)

3.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 10:33:53

Girl’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Lucy Spady (Chase County)- 12:26:01 (Season Record)

2.) Callie Coble (Mullen)- 12:43:09

3.) Mariah Gardner (Wallace)- 12:49:86 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 15.32 (Personal Record)

2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 15.46

3.) Easton Fries (Chase County)- 15.60 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Jerzee Milner (Chase County)- 15.79

2.) Dayle Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 16.33

3.) Kendyl Flaming (Wallace)- 16.92 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 41.10 (Personal Record)

2.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 41.32 (Personal Record)

3.) Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna)- 42.04 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Jerzee Milner (Chase County)- 46.54 (Pesonal Record)

2.) Kailee Potts (Perkins County)- 46.71 (Personal Record)

3.) Kendyl Flaming (Wallace)- 49.48 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Sandhills/Thedford- 44.38 (Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman)

2.) Saint Pats- 44.57 (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats)

3.) Chase County- 45.12 (Jonathan Sosa, Ryan Bernhardt, James McArthur, Dawson Mollendor)

Girl’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 51.52 (Chloe Dillan, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Jerzee Milner)

2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 51.86 (Brea Branic, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, Karley Haake)

3.) South Loup- 52.87 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy)

Boy’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 3:37:60 (Luis Co, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries, Ryan Bernhardt)

2.) Arthur County- 3:39:95 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa)

3.) Cambridge- 3:41:36 (Zach McArthur, Tayten Koeppen, Derek Trompke, Dahlton Wood)

Girl’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 4:13:19 (Peyton Owens, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair)

2.) Maywood-Hayes Center- 4:18:72 (Ashlin Broz, Kiley Hejtmanek, Ellie Broz, Reagan Stengel)

3.) South Loup- 4:20:54 (Ivy Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz)

Boy’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) Perkins County- 8:45:87 (Mason McGreer, Triston Hite, Erik Snyder, Colton Pouk)

2.) Saint Pats- 8:49:15 (Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles)

3.) Cambridge- 8:54:30 (Zach McArthur, Tayten Koeppen, Carson Trompke, Derek Trompke)

Girl’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 10:12:85 (Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Bryn McNair, Jordan Jablonski)

2.) Maywood-Hayes Center- 10:21:67 (Ashlin Broz, Ellie Broz, Kassidy Hatfield, Reagan Stengel)

3.) Cambridge- 10:28:49 (Rachel Harris, Jalen Kent, Breelle Miller, Brenna Deterding)

Boy’s Shot Put:

1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 55′4 (Personal Record)

2.) Sebastian Kramer (Medicine Valley)- 50′5.50

3.) Cristian Blincow (Loomis)- 48′8

Girl’s Shot Put:

1.) Chloe Anderson (Loomis)- 37′0

2.) Hope Koller (Arapahoe)- 36′5.50 (Personal Record)

3.) Kaylyn Roblee (Medicine Valley)- 36′1.50

Boy’s Discus:

1.) Alek DaMoude (Hershey)- 153′11

2.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 149′3 (Season Record)

3.) Cristian Blincow (Loomis)- 147′9

Girl’s Discus:

1.) Abby Staullbaumer (South Loup)- 115′6

2.) Michalee Brownawell (Hershey)- 111′10

3.) Kaylie Lotspeich (Chase County)- 111′1

Boy’s High Jump:

1.) Hayden Kramer (Medicine Valley)- 6′2

2.) Shane Most (Brady)- 6′0

3.) Caleb Munson (Saint Pats)- 5′10

Girl’s High Jump:

1.) Paige Klumpe (Cambridge)- 5′0

2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 4′10

3.) Stella Heapy (Medicine Valley)- 4′10

Boy’s Pole Vault:

1.) Jon Peterka (Sutherland)- 13′10 (Personal Record)

2.) Jace Smith (Sutherland)- 12′6

3.) Mason Wallin (Chase County)-12′6 (Personal Record)

Girl’s Pole Vault:

1.) Ambie Custard (Southwest)- 9′6 (Personal Record)

2.) Blair Brennan (Overton)- 9′6 (Personal Record)

3.) Ali McNair (Chase County)- 9′0

Boy’s Long Jump:

1.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 20′6.75

2.) Chance Elwood (Sutherland)- 20′5

3.) Ryan Bernhardt (Chase County)-20′4.75 (Season Record)

Girl’s Long Jump:

1.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 16′8.50 (Personal Record)

2.) Elie Schmitt (Hershey)- 16′3

3.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 16′0.50

Boy’s Triple Jump:

1.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 42′3

2.) Quintin Shaner (Cambridge)- 41′9.25

3.) Seth Scranton (Sandhills/Thedford)- 41′3

Girl’s Triple Jump:

1.) Mae Siegel (Saint Pats)- 35′5.50

2.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 34′6.35

3.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 33′8

