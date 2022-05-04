Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland Track and Field
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland High School hosted the 2022 Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet. The following teams were in attendance: Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Arthur County, Brady, Cambridge, Chase County, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maxwell, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Overton, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Southwest, Saint Pats, Sutherland, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade. The following are the top three finishers for each event.
Boy’s 100 Meter:
1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 11.09
2.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 11.18
3.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 11.26 (Personal Record)
Girl’s 100 Meter:
1.) Story Rasby (Sutherland)- 12.65
2.) Kiley Hejtmanek (Maywood-Hayes Center)- 12.97
3.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 13.32
Boy’s 200 Meter:
1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 22.37 (Personal Record)
2.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 22.81 (Personal Record)
3.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 23.00
Girl’s 200 Meter:
1.) Kiley Hejtmanek (Maywood-Hayes Center)- 26.50 (Personal Record)
2.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 27.12
3.) Autumn Holt (Loomis)- 27.21
Boy’s 400 Meter:
1.) Cache Gracey (South Loup)- 52.11
2.) Blake Lusk (Brady)- 54.29
3.) Chase Moorhead (Hershey)- 54.49
Girl’s 400 Meter:
1.) Bryn McNair (Chase County)- 58.05 (Season Record)
2.) Maeli Meier (Overton)- 1:01:70 (Season Record)
3.) Violet Nelms (Overton)- 1:03:89 (Personal Record)
Boy’s 800 Meter:
1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 2:06:73 (Personal Record)
2.) Lucas Trujillo (Creek Valley)- 2:08:75
3.) Derek Trompke (Cambridge)- 2:10:73
Girl’s 800 Meter:
1.) Story Rasby (Sutherland)- 2:23:95
2.) Aimee Merrill (Hitchcock County)- 2:32:71 (Personal Record)
3.) Brenna Deterding (Cambridge)- 2:34:97
Boy’s 1600 Meter:
1.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 4:43:25 (Season Record)
2.) Logan Recoy (South Loup)- 4:54:89
3.) Carson Trompke (Cambridge)- 5:01:64 (Personal Record)
Girl’s 1600 Meter:
1.) Peyton Paxton (Mullen)- 5:41:77 (Personal Record)
2.) Tallianna Martin (South Loup)- 5:43:35
3.) Braelyn Gifford (Saint Pats)- 5:47:90 (Personal Record)
Boy’s 3200 Meter:
1.) Damin Luedke (Paxton)- 10:21:64 (Personal Record)
2.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 10:31:52 (Season Record)
3.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 10:33:53
Girl’s 3200 Meter:
1.) Lucy Spady (Chase County)- 12:26:01 (Season Record)
2.) Callie Coble (Mullen)- 12:43:09
3.) Mariah Gardner (Wallace)- 12:49:86 (Personal Record)
Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 15.32 (Personal Record)
2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 15.46
3.) Easton Fries (Chase County)- 15.60 (Personal Record)
Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Jerzee Milner (Chase County)- 15.79
2.) Dayle Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 16.33
3.) Kendyl Flaming (Wallace)- 16.92 (Personal Record)
Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 41.10 (Personal Record)
2.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 41.32 (Personal Record)
3.) Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna)- 42.04 (Personal Record)
Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Jerzee Milner (Chase County)- 46.54 (Pesonal Record)
2.) Kailee Potts (Perkins County)- 46.71 (Personal Record)
3.) Kendyl Flaming (Wallace)- 49.48 (Personal Record)
Boy’s 4x100 Relay:
1.) Sandhills/Thedford- 44.38 (Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman)
2.) Saint Pats- 44.57 (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats)
3.) Chase County- 45.12 (Jonathan Sosa, Ryan Bernhardt, James McArthur, Dawson Mollendor)
Girl’s 4x100 Relay:
1.) Chase County- 51.52 (Chloe Dillan, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Jerzee Milner)
2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 51.86 (Brea Branic, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, Karley Haake)
3.) South Loup- 52.87 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy)
Boy’s 4x400 Relay:
1.) Chase County- 3:37:60 (Luis Co, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries, Ryan Bernhardt)
2.) Arthur County- 3:39:95 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa)
3.) Cambridge- 3:41:36 (Zach McArthur, Tayten Koeppen, Derek Trompke, Dahlton Wood)
Girl’s 4x400 Relay:
1.) Chase County- 4:13:19 (Peyton Owens, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair)
2.) Maywood-Hayes Center- 4:18:72 (Ashlin Broz, Kiley Hejtmanek, Ellie Broz, Reagan Stengel)
3.) South Loup- 4:20:54 (Ivy Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz)
Boy’s 4x800 Relay:
1.) Perkins County- 8:45:87 (Mason McGreer, Triston Hite, Erik Snyder, Colton Pouk)
2.) Saint Pats- 8:49:15 (Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles)
3.) Cambridge- 8:54:30 (Zach McArthur, Tayten Koeppen, Carson Trompke, Derek Trompke)
Girl’s 4x800 Relay:
1.) Chase County- 10:12:85 (Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Bryn McNair, Jordan Jablonski)
2.) Maywood-Hayes Center- 10:21:67 (Ashlin Broz, Ellie Broz, Kassidy Hatfield, Reagan Stengel)
3.) Cambridge- 10:28:49 (Rachel Harris, Jalen Kent, Breelle Miller, Brenna Deterding)
Boy’s Shot Put:
1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 55′4 (Personal Record)
2.) Sebastian Kramer (Medicine Valley)- 50′5.50
3.) Cristian Blincow (Loomis)- 48′8
Girl’s Shot Put:
1.) Chloe Anderson (Loomis)- 37′0
2.) Hope Koller (Arapahoe)- 36′5.50 (Personal Record)
3.) Kaylyn Roblee (Medicine Valley)- 36′1.50
Boy’s Discus:
1.) Alek DaMoude (Hershey)- 153′11
2.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 149′3 (Season Record)
3.) Cristian Blincow (Loomis)- 147′9
Girl’s Discus:
1.) Abby Staullbaumer (South Loup)- 115′6
2.) Michalee Brownawell (Hershey)- 111′10
3.) Kaylie Lotspeich (Chase County)- 111′1
Boy’s High Jump:
1.) Hayden Kramer (Medicine Valley)- 6′2
2.) Shane Most (Brady)- 6′0
3.) Caleb Munson (Saint Pats)- 5′10
Girl’s High Jump:
1.) Paige Klumpe (Cambridge)- 5′0
2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 4′10
3.) Stella Heapy (Medicine Valley)- 4′10
Boy’s Pole Vault:
1.) Jon Peterka (Sutherland)- 13′10 (Personal Record)
2.) Jace Smith (Sutherland)- 12′6
3.) Mason Wallin (Chase County)-12′6 (Personal Record)
Girl’s Pole Vault:
1.) Ambie Custard (Southwest)- 9′6 (Personal Record)
2.) Blair Brennan (Overton)- 9′6 (Personal Record)
3.) Ali McNair (Chase County)- 9′0
Boy’s Long Jump:
1.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 20′6.75
2.) Chance Elwood (Sutherland)- 20′5
3.) Ryan Bernhardt (Chase County)-20′4.75 (Season Record)
Girl’s Long Jump:
1.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 16′8.50 (Personal Record)
2.) Elie Schmitt (Hershey)- 16′3
3.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 16′0.50
Boy’s Triple Jump:
1.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 42′3
2.) Quintin Shaner (Cambridge)- 41′9.25
3.) Seth Scranton (Sandhills/Thedford)- 41′3
Girl’s Triple Jump:
1.) Mae Siegel (Saint Pats)- 35′5.50
2.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 34′6.35
3.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 33′8
