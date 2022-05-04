Advertisement

Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet

Sutherland Track and Field
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland High School hosted the 2022 Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet. The following teams were in attendance: Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Arthur County, Brady, Cambridge, Chase County, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maxwell, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Overton, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Southwest, Saint Pats, Sutherland, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade. The following are the top three finishers for each event.

Boy’s 100 Meter:

1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 11.09

2.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 11.18

3.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 11.26 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 100 Meter:

1.) Story Rasby (Sutherland)- 12.65

2.) Kiley Hejtmanek (Maywood-Hayes Center)- 12.97

3.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 13.32

Boy’s 200 Meter:

1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 22.37 (Personal Record)

2.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 22.81 (Personal Record)

3.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 23.00

Girl’s 200 Meter:

1.) Kiley Hejtmanek (Maywood-Hayes Center)- 26.50 (Personal Record)

2.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 27.12

3.) Autumn Holt (Loomis)- 27.21

Boy’s 400 Meter:

1.) Cache Gracey (South Loup)- 52.11

2.) Blake Lusk (Brady)- 54.29

3.) Chase Moorhead (Hershey)- 54.49

Girl’s 400 Meter:

1.) Bryn McNair (Chase County)- 58.05 (Season Record)

2.) Maeli Meier (Overton)- 1:01:70 (Season Record)

3.) Violet Nelms (Overton)- 1:03:89 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 800 Meter:

1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 2:06:73 (Personal Record)

2.) Lucas Trujillo (Creek Valley)- 2:08:75

3.) Derek Trompke (Cambridge)- 2:10:73

Girl’s 800 Meter:

1.) Story Rasby (Sutherland)- 2:23:95

2.) Aimee Merrill (Hitchcock County)- 2:32:71 (Personal Record)

3.) Brenna Deterding (Cambridge)- 2:34:97

Boy’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 4:43:25 (Season Record)

2.) Logan Recoy (South Loup)- 4:54:89

3.) Carson Trompke (Cambridge)- 5:01:64 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Peyton Paxton (Mullen)- 5:41:77 (Personal Record)

2.) Tallianna Martin (South Loup)- 5:43:35

3.) Braelyn Gifford (Saint Pats)- 5:47:90 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Damin Luedke (Paxton)- 10:21:64 (Personal Record)

2.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 10:31:52 (Season Record)

3.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 10:33:53

Girl’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Lucy Spady (Chase County)- 12:26:01 (Season Record)

2.) Callie Coble (Mullen)- 12:43:09

3.) Mariah Gardner (Wallace)- 12:49:86 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 15.32 (Personal Record)

2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 15.46

3.) Easton Fries (Chase County)- 15.60 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Jerzee Milner (Chase County)- 15.79

2.) Dayle Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 16.33

3.) Kendyl Flaming (Wallace)- 16.92 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 41.10 (Personal Record)

2.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 41.32 (Personal Record)

3.) Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna)- 42.04 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Jerzee Milner (Chase County)- 46.54 (Pesonal Record)

2.) Kailee Potts (Perkins County)- 46.71 (Personal Record)

3.) Kendyl Flaming (Wallace)- 49.48 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Sandhills/Thedford- 44.38 (Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman)

2.) Saint Pats- 44.57 (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats)

3.) Chase County- 45.12 (Jonathan Sosa, Ryan Bernhardt, James McArthur, Dawson Mollendor)

Girl’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 51.52 (Chloe Dillan, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Jerzee Milner)

2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 51.86 (Brea Branic, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, Karley Haake)

3.) South Loup- 52.87 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy)

Boy’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 3:37:60 (Luis Co, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries, Ryan Bernhardt)

2.) Arthur County- 3:39:95 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa)

3.) Cambridge- 3:41:36 (Zach McArthur, Tayten Koeppen, Derek Trompke, Dahlton Wood)

Girl’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 4:13:19 (Peyton Owens, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair)

2.) Maywood-Hayes Center- 4:18:72 (Ashlin Broz, Kiley Hejtmanek, Ellie Broz, Reagan Stengel)

3.) South Loup- 4:20:54 (Ivy Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz)

Boy’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) Perkins County- 8:45:87 (Mason McGreer, Triston Hite, Erik Snyder, Colton Pouk)

2.) Saint Pats- 8:49:15 (Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles)

3.) Cambridge- 8:54:30 (Zach McArthur, Tayten Koeppen, Carson Trompke, Derek Trompke)

Girl’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) Chase County- 10:12:85 (Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Bryn McNair, Jordan Jablonski)

2.) Maywood-Hayes Center- 10:21:67 (Ashlin Broz, Ellie Broz, Kassidy Hatfield, Reagan Stengel)

3.) Cambridge- 10:28:49 (Rachel Harris, Jalen Kent, Breelle Miller, Brenna Deterding)

Boy’s Shot Put:

1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 55′4 (Personal Record)

2.) Sebastian Kramer (Medicine Valley)- 50′5.50

3.) Cristian Blincow (Loomis)- 48′8

Girl’s Shot Put:

1.) Chloe Anderson (Loomis)- 37′0

2.) Hope Koller (Arapahoe)- 36′5.50 (Personal Record)

3.) Kaylyn Roblee (Medicine Valley)- 36′1.50

Boy’s Discus:

1.) Alek DaMoude (Hershey)- 153′11

2.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 149′3 (Season Record)

3.) Cristian Blincow (Loomis)- 147′9

Girl’s Discus:

1.) Abby Staullbaumer (South Loup)- 115′6

2.) Michalee Brownawell (Hershey)- 111′10

3.) Kaylie Lotspeich (Chase County)- 111′1

Boy’s High Jump:

1.) Hayden Kramer (Medicine Valley)- 6′2

2.) Shane Most (Brady)- 6′0

3.) Caleb Munson (Saint Pats)- 5′10

Girl’s High Jump:

1.) Paige Klumpe (Cambridge)- 5′0

2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 4′10

3.) Stella Heapy (Medicine Valley)- 4′10

Boy’s Pole Vault:

1.) Jon Peterka (Sutherland)- 13′10 (Personal Record)

2.) Jace Smith (Sutherland)- 12′6

3.) Mason Wallin (Chase County)-12′6 (Personal Record)

Girl’s Pole Vault:

1.) Ambie Custard (Southwest)- 9′6 (Personal Record)

2.) Blair Brennan (Overton)- 9′6 (Personal Record)

3.) Ali McNair (Chase County)- 9′0

Boy’s Long Jump:

1.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 20′6.75

2.) Chance Elwood (Sutherland)- 20′5

3.) Ryan Bernhardt (Chase County)-20′4.75 (Season Record)

Girl’s Long Jump:

1.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 16′8.50 (Personal Record)

2.) Elie Schmitt (Hershey)- 16′3

3.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 16′0.50

Boy’s Triple Jump:

1.) William Kulhanek (Overton)- 42′3

2.) Quintin Shaner (Cambridge)- 41′9.25

3.) Seth Scranton (Sandhills/Thedford)- 41′3

Girl’s Triple Jump:

1.) Mae Siegel (Saint Pats)- 35′5.50

2.) Adysen McCarter (Overton)- 34′6.35

3.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 33′8

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Snowfall to continue to increase over the area throughout Monday
Rain and accumulating snow possible Monday; Winter Weather Advisories in effect

Latest News

GNAC Track and Field Highlights
North Platte hosts GNAC Track Meet
GNAC Track and Field Meet
GNAC Track and Field Highlights
Best of the Midwest Track and Field
Best of the Midwest Track and Field
North Platte vs. Millard South Soccer Highlights
North Platte hosts Millard South for A-3 District Soccer Semi Finals