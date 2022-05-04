Advertisement

Team USA honored at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House honored more than 600 U.S. Olympic athletes today.

Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 and 2022 games traveled to D.C. and were welcomed by the President on the south lawn.

Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton reports, “As the White House has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, President Joe Biden has invited Team U.S.A. to the White House for the first time in his presidency.”

Hundreds of Team U.S.A. athletes were greeted with cheers from fans who attended the in-person celebration. It was a welcoming the team missed out on during the 2020 summer games in Tokyo due to the pandemic.

The 200 medalists were honored by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden congratulated the athletes saying, “We believe in America anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, spoke on behalf of the athletes. “This team is resilient. We came together and we persevered. And we hope we’ve made this country proud.”

Cullerton spoke with some of the athletes after the ceremony. Watch their comments below.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 5-3-2022
Cool with rain showers through Thursday morning, then warming with some sun
The 7th annual North Platte Giving Day gets underway Wednesday.
North Platte Giving Day underway
Jerome Vieyra
DNA results identify remains found in North Platte building as Vieyra
Republican candidate Jim Pillen has raised the most money for the primary election for governor.
Pillen raises more money than opponents in Nebraska governor’s race
Figures release Tuesday suggest that many Democrats are switching to Republicans ahead of next...
Voters switching parties ahead of Nebraska primary