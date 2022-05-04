Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of homes demolished after destructive tornado sweeps through city

The City of Andover shared a video that captured a destructive tornado moving through the area on April 29. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A destructive tornado was caught on camera last week in Kansas.

The City of Andover shared the tornado video from April 29 as the cyclone formed in southern Sedgwick County and then moved into the city.

KWCH reports the twister destroyed hundreds of homes in Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Officials said less than ten people were injured, but one woman remained hospitalized with a back injury.

Luckily, officials reported no immediate deaths in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-3-2022
Cool with rain showers through Thursday morning, then warming with some sun
Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a...
Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation