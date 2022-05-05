Four Lady Knights sign to continue playing basketball at the next level

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four players on the North Platte Community College Women’s Basketball Team signed the dotted line to continue playing at the next level. Kayla Pope, Diamond Moore, Jada Ballard and Janay Brauer all will be taking their talents beyond North Platte.

Kayla Pope will be attending Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina next season. Coming to North Platte from Mesquite, Texas made big waves at NPCC. Pope will leave the NPCC Basketball Program the seventh all-time leading scorer and with the school record of 117 free throws made in a single season. Pope chose Allen University because it has always been a school that has been on her radar.

“This school was originally one of my top picks when I first started playing. I like the school because I always wanted to go to South Carolina and they have a good program and it’s an HBCU, so it’s been something I’ve really been looking forward to,” says Pope.

Pope credits NPCC for not only making her into a better basketball player, but also a better person.

Diamond Moore heads to Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico to continue playing basketball. During her time at NPCC, Moore has acquired several accolades including being named the top player in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference and ranking 10th in all time scoring at NPCC. Some of Moore’s favorite memories during her time as a Knight include winning the Region Nine Championship two times in a row and winning the District Championship.

“I enjoyed my time, I made a legacy, I met good teammates and the coach was really valuable,” says Moore.

Jada Ballard will leave NPCC after her second year and head to Carolina University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Ballard came to North Platte from Saint Petersburg, Florida. During Ballard’s Sophomore Season at NPCC she started in 29 games for the Knights while averaging 5.3 points a game. Ballard says she chose Carolina University because of their intensity and work ethic within their basketball program.

“I like even since covid and they haven’t played that many games, they’ve worked really hard and shown it,” says Ballard.

The final Knight to sign was Janay Brauer who will be attending Dickinson University in Dickinson, North Dakota. Due to the covid year, which allowed her an extra year of eligibility, Brauer was able to play for the Knights for three seasons. Brauer holds the school record for three pointers at 93. She broke this record during the 2021-2022 season. Brauer will also leave NPCC ranked third in all time scoring. Brauer chose Dickinson not only because of the basketball program but also because of the community.

“I chose them because they were very interested and it’s a small town, so ya know gotta keep it small,” explains Brauer.

