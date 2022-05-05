Pillen holding rallies in six Nebraska cities Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen will hold a six-stop “Touchdown Tour” as part of his get-out-to-vote effort on Monday, May 9. Pillen will be joined by Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Kay Orr.

Jim Pillen will be holding rallies at the following times & places:

7:30 AM at the Omaha Marriott at the Capitol District 222 N 10th St., Omaha, NE 68102

9:30 AM at the Norfolk Regional Airport 4100 South 13th St., Norfolk NE 68701

11:30 AM at Ross Aviation 1766 W Kearney Ave, Lincoln, NE 68524

1:20 PM at the Hastings Municipal Airport in the Old Historic Hanger 3300 West 12th St., Hastings, NE 68901

2:45 PM (MT) at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport 250023 Airport Rd Suite 10, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

6:00 PM at Elks Lodge 5113 63rd St., Columbus, NE 68601

