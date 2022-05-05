Advertisement

Pillen holding rallies in six Nebraska cities Monday

Jim Pillen
Jim Pillen(Jim Pillen)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen will hold a six-stop “Touchdown Tour” as part of his get-out-to-vote effort on Monday, May 9. Pillen will be joined by Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Kay Orr.

Jim Pillen will be holding rallies at the following times & places:

  • 7:30 AM at the Omaha Marriott at the Capitol District 222 N 10th St., Omaha, NE 68102
  • 9:30 AM at the Norfolk Regional Airport 4100 South 13th St., Norfolk NE 68701
  • 11:30 AM at Ross Aviation 1766 W Kearney Ave, Lincoln, NE 68524
  • 1:20 PM at the Hastings Municipal Airport in the Old Historic Hanger 3300 West 12th St., Hastings, NE 68901
  • 2:45 PM (MT) at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport 250023 Airport Rd Suite 10, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
  • 6:00 PM at Elks Lodge 5113 63rd St., Columbus, NE 68601
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Slama says she’ll hold Herbster accountable if he’s a no-show for deposition
Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold follow-up call with voters after Nebraska rally for Charles Herbster
Republican candidate Jim Pillen has raised the most money for the primary election for governor.
Pillen raises more money than opponents in Nebraska governor’s race
Figures release Tuesday suggest that many Democrats are switching to Republicans ahead of next...
Voters switching parties ahead of Nebraska primary