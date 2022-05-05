Rain and clouds to turn into dry and partly cloudy conditions Cinco de Mayo Thursday: Warm and sunny Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and wet Wednesday, the theme continues some here in the region Thursday, but will be improving throughout the day with mild conditions. The warmup will then commence on Friday with more sunny weather.

During the morning Thursday, a band of moderate to heavy rainfall has impacted the Greater Nebraska with some well-needed rainfall and for the Nebraska Panhandle, the theme here has been the clouds and foggy conditions. The temperatures were in the upper 30s to mid 40s with winds relatively light with speeds around calm to 5 to 10 mph and dew points near the temperatures, making for the perfect recipe for portions of the area.

Rain,clouds, and fog impacting the region Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the day Thursday, the rain,clouds, and fog will all come to an end by the later part of the morning into the early afternoon hours, just in time for the Cinco De Mayo festivities. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Overnight Thursday, clearer skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to mid 40s once again for the region.

Clearing conditions through the rest of Cinco de Mayo (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, our area of high pressure will be moving into the area with full force and this will allow for temperatures to rebound above average wiith highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dry conditions. Once we get into the day Saturday, we will be monitoring a system that could provide us with more welcomed showers and even some thunderstorms are possible. Some of these storms could be on the strong side as well. We will keep you posted over hte next few days.

High pressure to build over the area Friday (Andre Brooks)

Conditions should dry out by the latter part of our Mother’s Day with temperatures remaining warm and we will be dealing with an active weather pattern the beginning to mid portions of next week. This will continue to be monitored over the next several days as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.