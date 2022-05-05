Tickets go on sale for State Fair ‘dirt’ events

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Fair will bring “the most fun you can have on dirt” with three returning events and one new one this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at statefair.org for Ultimate Bullfighters, Horse Nations Indian Relay, Outlaw Tractor Pull and Demo Derby.

Admission to all four events is limited, so enthusiasts will need to buy their tickets in advance. Event tickets will include gate admission.

The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour returns to the fair at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, but in a new location, Five Points Bank Arena. Tickets are $25.

In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting. The UBF Tour has 100 active athletes representing 25 states and three countries.

Horse Nations Indian Relay will have two events this year at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $20.

In Indian Relay, a rider makes three laps around the track, switching to a new horse with each lap. Two holders restrain the horses before they run, and a mugger catches them afterward.

Leading riders and teams will come from seven different Indian nations covering Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Oregon and Arizona and Canada.

New to the fair this year will be the Outlaw Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $28 adults and $15 children.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations. With rear tires taller than the average person and engines that shake the ground, the equipment they use looks nothing like your grandpa’s tractor.

OTTPA has 16 classes and more than 350 competing vehicles.

The Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series Champion will be awarded Monday September 5 at the Anderson Sports Field. The series begins June 18 in Ravenna and covers 10 events across Nebraska. Tickets are $28 for adults, $15 for children and $36 for pit.

The Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Grand Island.

