D.A.R.E. day celebrates 350 students’ success

Drug Abuse Resistance Education
News 2 at Six
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program (D.A.R.E.) teaches students the importance of drug resistance education and decision-making skills. The D.A.R.E. is a 10-week-long program that prepares elementary and middle school students to be good citizens and guides their ability to make wise choices for a better future.

On Friday, 350 D.A.R.E. students celebrated completing the program with activities and local public safety officials.

“We are learning about police officers and how our town helps everyone,” said DARE Participant Gianna Pieper. “I like how we got to ask the D.A.R.E. box and ask Officer Elder questions and got to know him. I appreciate him for helping him.”

Officer Elder taught kids to make smart decisions and avoid risky or consequential situations. Students also learned coping skills, how to respond to peer pressure and help someone in a bad situation, such as bullying.

“I learned not to do drugs, not to be a bystander to bullying, and how to handle situations,” said D.A.R.E. Participant Takiyah Theus.

The D.A.R.E. program has grown throughout the years into more than drug prevention education. Now, the program educates students about the dangers of social media, peer pressure, bullying, and coping with stress.

“I didn’t really how serious all this stuff was,” said Pieper. “Kids should participate in D.A.R.E. to learn how to resist.”

