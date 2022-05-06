Advertisement

DHHS and local health departments investigate pediatric hepatitis cases of unknown origin

The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory on Thursday, April 21, describing a cluster of...
The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory on Thursday, April 21, describing a cluster of cases of hepatitis liver inflammation in children, potentially associated with an adenovirus infection.(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory describing a cluster of cases of hepatitis liver inflammation in children, potentially associated with an adenovirus infection.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments are investigating nine similar cases of pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin, which were reported by community members and Children’s Hospital.

Among these nine, hepatitis was identified between Nov. 5, 2021, and March 6, 2022.

The median age of the patients is two. Three of the nine tested positive for adenovirus. There have been no identified transplants and no identified deaths. Investigations are ongoing.

“Adenoviruses spread through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska State Epidemiologist. “They traditionally cause common colds, diarrhea and pink eye. It’s not yet clear if these cases of hepatitis are a result of adenovirus infection, a combination of infections, or a factor not yet identified. The unknowns surrounding these cases underscore the role of public health investigations. Clinicians should notify their local public health department if they’re treating a patient less than 10 years of age with hepatitis of unknown origin.”

For more information about symptoms of hepatitis and more information about adenovirus, see CDC’s HAN Advisory.

For a map of Nebraska LHDs, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

NCTA Graduating Class of Resilience
NCTA Graduation Class of Resilience
2022 Primary Election turnout predictions by Secretary Evnen
KNOP Base Map 5-6-2022
Warm start to the weekend with strong storms possible
In this photo provided by the Wisconsin Humane Society, two people at the humane society's...
Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles, other birds