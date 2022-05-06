Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor’s forum

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska governor’s race is in the home stretch.

We’re five days out from the primary election and the candidates who want to be Nebraska’s next governor know turning out the vote is key to winning.

350 bankers from across the state are at the La Vista Hotel & Conference Center to learn about current industry trends but the Nebraska Bankers Association members paused for an hour to hear from those who want to be governor.

Brett Lindstrom touted his experience. “We have the opportunity to look forward with our experience. I spent eight years in the legislature. My running mate, Dave Rippe from Hastings was the economic development director under the Ricketts administration. Our task is to hit the ground running in January with different tasks.”

Charles Herbster believes running the state like his businesses is the way to prosperity, saying he’s met with Nebraskans of all backgrounds. “They have not asked for anything unrealistic. Not silver bars on a gold tray. We just want a governor we have access to and a seat at the table.”

The main candidates who want to be Nebraska's next governor are on their final campaign push.

Republican candidate Jim Pillen tried to share his thoughts on the race but he wasn’t in La Vista and technical issues prevented his zoom audio from connecting in the ballroom.

Breland Ridenour explained how he’s not your typical politician. “Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency. We need to move forward and get with the times and we can do that with a leader who is principled and your priorities are my priorities.”

Theresa Thibodeau says she can mend the rural and urban divide. “You can run a state in a fiscally conservative manner, but you can’t run it like a CEO. It’s not the way it works. Unlike the others running for governor, this race isn’t about me.”

Carol Blood’s the only Democratic candidate at the gubernatorial forum. “Young adults laugh when told they are leaving the state because of high property taxes. Most can’t even afford a house in today’s market. They want good public schools, universal child care, access to health care, good jobs and wages, and a place to be entertained.”

We’ll find out who moves forward to the November general election on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.