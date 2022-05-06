Graduation Class of 2022, Class of Resilience

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, May 5, the Nebraska College of Technical Agricultural graduated roughly 76 candidates. This is the graduating class of students who faced adversity with a global pandemic during their spring semester as high school seniors. Many of the students did not get to enjoy public celebrations or their high school commencement.

“We didn’t know what to expect and neither did they, but they made that transition into college,” said “To culminate here, finish, graduate and celebrate is makes this a great occasion.

