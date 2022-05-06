Advertisement

Graduation Class of 2022, Class of Resilience

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
On Thursday, May 5, the Nebraska College of Technical Agricultural graduated roughly 76...
On Thursday, May 5, the Nebraska College of Technical Agricultural graduated roughly 76 candidates.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, May 5, the Nebraska College of Technical Agricultural graduated roughly 76 candidates. This is the graduating class of students who faced adversity with a global pandemic during their spring semester as high school seniors. Many of the students did not get to enjoy public celebrations or their high school commencement.

“We didn’t know what to expect and neither did they, but they made that transition into college,” said “To culminate here, finish, graduate and celebrate is makes this a great occasion.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Edward Orr invented the folding ironing board that had space for cleaning supplies.
North Platte’s first inventors and inventions
UNL Teacher Fellowship
UNL Teacher Fellowship
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-3-2022
Warming with some sun to finish workweek
NCTA Graduation: Class of Resilence
NCTA Graduation