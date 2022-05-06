Lego building contest winners revealed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual Lego build contest wrapped up a few weeks ago and today the winners were revealed.

First place went to Blake, and his mother Shiloh, Folchert. The two built a house with a swing, removable roof, as well as a bed and couch. Their design won because of these elements, which helped emphasize North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s message that everyone deserves a comfortable place to live.

When asked how he felt about winning Blake said the best part was, “I feel like you can actually do stuff you’ve wanted to do.”

Second place went to the Tyan family, Lane, Haze and Kade. They built a beach themed house complete with a pirate ship, shark, and even a palm tree.

Third place was Zayne Lambert who built a colorful castle.

The contest was geared to remind families about the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, and that everyone needs a comfortable place to live, even Lego Minifigures.

