Advertisement

Lindsey’s Limelight: Jette Mueller

North Platte Girl’s Tennis
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jetta Mueller traded her life in Germany away for ten months to come try out life in the United States. Mueller, who’s apart of a foreign exchange program, grew up playing tennis in Germany and while trying out the American lifestyle she thought she’d just continue playing. During the 2021-2022 school year Mueller has been apart of the North Platte Girl’s Tennis Team. Becoming apart of the tennis team have Mueller a unique perspective on the differences between tennis in the states and tennis overseas.

“It is a huge difference, like how practice is, like I only had one time of the week practice only on Monday youth practice with my coach and like three or four kids. So it’s a way smaller group. So it’s a huge difference and with the seasons. Here we play tennis in the Spring and I play in Germany in the Summer,” says Mueller.

As Mueller mentioned, the practice regiment which she experiences in American is greater than what she had previously experienced in Germany. So with that extra practice Mueller says she has seen many improvements with her game especially with her serves.

“Like my serves were good I got them in but there was no power behind it no speed behind it and I improved them. But yeah, there’s more practice not just once or twice a week playing tennis,” says Mueller.

While Mueller has enjoyed seeing the improvements with her game that isn’t the thing she’s enjoyed the most while being in the States. Mueller’s favorite part of her time in the United States is the relationships that she’s made with the teammates, classmates and host family.

“Probably all the people that I’ve met and my host family and just the whole team and the whole school and my friends I got here. Just the whole year it’s not just... it’s like life in a year. I have my life in Germany but I also have my life here in the United States,” explains Mueller.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Lindsey's Limelight: Jette Mueller
Lindsey's Limelight: Jette Mueller
Nebraska's Kristina Novak received recognition from the Big Ten conference.
Novak earns Big Ten honors
Jeanne Sutherland
Sutherland named Husker Head Coach
NPCC Women's Basketball Signing
Four Lady Knights sign to continue playing basketball at the next level