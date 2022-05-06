Lindsey’s Limelight: Jette Mueller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jetta Mueller traded her life in Germany away for ten months to come try out life in the United States. Mueller, who’s apart of a foreign exchange program, grew up playing tennis in Germany and while trying out the American lifestyle she thought she’d just continue playing. During the 2021-2022 school year Mueller has been apart of the North Platte Girl’s Tennis Team. Becoming apart of the tennis team have Mueller a unique perspective on the differences between tennis in the states and tennis overseas.

“It is a huge difference, like how practice is, like I only had one time of the week practice only on Monday youth practice with my coach and like three or four kids. So it’s a way smaller group. So it’s a huge difference and with the seasons. Here we play tennis in the Spring and I play in Germany in the Summer,” says Mueller.

As Mueller mentioned, the practice regiment which she experiences in American is greater than what she had previously experienced in Germany. So with that extra practice Mueller says she has seen many improvements with her game especially with her serves.

“Like my serves were good I got them in but there was no power behind it no speed behind it and I improved them. But yeah, there’s more practice not just once or twice a week playing tennis,” says Mueller.

While Mueller has enjoyed seeing the improvements with her game that isn’t the thing she’s enjoyed the most while being in the States. Mueller’s favorite part of her time in the United States is the relationships that she’s made with the teammates, classmates and host family.

“Probably all the people that I’ve met and my host family and just the whole team and the whole school and my friends I got here. Just the whole year it’s not just... it’s like life in a year. I have my life in Germany but I also have my life here in the United States,” explains Mueller.

