Nebraska Board of Education in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Board of Education visited North Platte as part of a new program where they travel across the state to help parents become more involved in their children’s education.

Many concerned parents voiced their opposition to the state’s previous health education proposition, but due to the backlash the state is no longer currently considering that plan.

The reason the board’s May meeting was held in North Platte was because of the boards new plan to start holding meetings across the state in order to help parents become more involved in their children’s education.

