Advertisement

Nebraska medical marijuana group seeking petition signatures to shift strategy

They currently have 25,000 signatures.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The group behind the latest effort to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska said Thursday that it is shifting its fund-raising strategy to a “grassroots” campaign.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is planning to announce the changes to its signature drive during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“Several tragedies have left Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) without the necessary $1 million funding to move forward with a traditional paid signature drive,” Thursday’s news release states.

The organization has been working to gather signatures in recent months at events across Nebraska.

“We have come too far and have too much support to give up. It will be unprecedented for a petition to be successful without a traditional paid signature drive, but if any campaign can do this, it is Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana,” said State Sen. Anna Wishart, co-chair of the campaign. “We collected over 196,000 signatures in 2020 during a global pandemic. We have an 80% approval rating across the state. I truly believe that where there is a will, there is a way.”

The campaign needs at least 87,000 verified voter signatures for each petition — 250,000 in total — to put the issue in front of Nebraska voters after its continued failure in the Legislature and its committees. The issue almost made it to a ballot in 2020 but was quashed by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by July 7,...
LIVE AT 12:30 PM: Nebraska medical marijuana group announcing strategy shift as petition efforts continue
Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor’s forum
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Slama says she’ll hold Herbster accountable if he’s a no-show for deposition
Jim Pillen
Pillen holding rallies in six Nebraska cities Monday