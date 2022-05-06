Sunny and warm Friday; Scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday with a mainly dry Mother’s Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a relaitvely foggy, rainy, and partly cloudy sort of day Thursday, conditions will be improving for our Friday, but with scattered thunderstorms arrving late Saturday with things clearing out just in time for Mother’s Day.

During the morning Friday, the area was dealing with areas of fog and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures were in the low 40s to low 50s with winds light with speeds around 5 to 10 mph and dew points around the temperature numbers. This is all due to an area of high pressure to our south and east and this system will continue to move towards the south and east throughout the rest of the day into the start of our Mother’s Day Weekend. With this high pressure moving, this will allow for our temperatures to increase throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and winds increasing around 15 to 25 mph, especially in the Panhandle. Overnight Friday, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s to low 50s with mostly clear conditions.

Warm and about seasonable conditions for the area Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday, temperatures then increase into the mid to upper 80s, which is above the climatology with scattered showers and thudnerstorms developing late evening Saturday into the overnight hours. With the system providing enough lift, instability, and shear, some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe with a Level 1 out of 5(marginal chance) of severe weather for the northeastern parts of Greater Nebraska. Damaging winds of 60 mph and hail of the size of quarters are the main threats.

Marginal chance of severe weather possible for portions of the region Saturday (Andre Brooks)

During Mother’s Day itself, we will escape most of the rain here across Greater Nebraska, but we will have to dodge some scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Nebraska Panhandle. This will not be an all day event and temperatures will be climbing into the seasonal 70s with winds around 10 to 20 mph. Warming trend then follows the Mother’s Day weekend.

Mostly clear Mother's Day with seasonable temperatures (Andre Brooks)

