Friday Night Sports Hero: Teegan Sonneman

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From a young age Teegan Sonneman has enjoyed playing the game of golf. Sonneman says his love for the game started around age four when he would come out to the course and play with his Grandpa. Since then Sonneman has come a long way. Last year at the State Tournament Sonneman not only helped lead his team to a State Title where they won by 52 strokes, but also came in third individually behind teammate Connor Hasenauer who came in second.

“Last year at I played really well in the first round. The second round I got in my head a little bit, but I knew the team had a chance so I didn’t give up I kept my head up. Coming in third losing to Connor it was hard, but I know he’s my teammate so I cheered him just as much as I cheered myself on,” says Sonneman.

And with the experience under his belt from last season, Sonneman feels confident in his ability to go out this year in the State Tournament and make something happen. And while third place in the State Tournament is nothing to scoff at Sonneman also says he’s using it for motivations in hopes of this year winning the entire tournament. Sonneman also mentions having some of his biggest competition practice with him daily also helps push him.

“I think it helps me out a lot because it challenges me more and I know I have competition and I know I can’t just go out there and hit shots that I probably wouldn’t take in a tournament. I need to work on everything. It makes me a better person and it makes him a better person too,” explains Sonneman.

Golf is an incredibly mental sports, and that is one aspect of the game Sonneman has been putting extra emphasis on this season. Each day he focuses on taking each round one shot at a time.

“I’m working on my mental game a lot because that’s helped me out a lot this year. Throughout tournaments I’ve had one bad hole or a couple but I’ve put those behind and I know I can definitely come back from those holes.”

After he finish up his time with the Irish in a few weeks, Sonneman will head to Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska to continue his golf career. Sonneman is looking forward to hopefully starting as a Freshman and helping the team win some tournaments next season.

“My goals are to make the college team and to help them as much as I can and to play the best golf I have been because I think I could help them out a lot,” explains Sonneman.

