South Loup hosts the Dave Blevins Memorial Track and Field Meet
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday May 6th the Dave Blevins Memorial Track and Field Meet took place at Arnold Public Schools. The following schools were in attendance: Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County, Brady, Hitchcock County, Mullen, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup and Saint Pats. Below are the results of each event.
Boy’s 100 Meter:
1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 10.9
2.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 11.2
3.) Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna)- 11.3 (Personal Record)
Girl’s 100 Meter:
1.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 12.8 (Season Record)
2.) Tenley Rasmussen (Sandhills/Thedford)- 12.9 (Personal Record)
3.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 13.0
Boy’s 200 Meter:
1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 22.9
2.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 23.4
3.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 23.5 (Season Record)
Girl’s 200 Meter:
1.) Sierra Carr (Brady)- 28.1
2.) Anna Clark (Sandhills/Thedford)- 28.4
3.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 28.5
Boy’s 400 Meter:
1.) Bryce Hanna (Arthur County)- 53.7
2.) Lance Vasa (Arthur County)- 53.9
3.) Drew Scott (Hitchcock County)- 55.7
Girl’s 400 Meter:
1.) Sierra Carr (Brady)- 1:03:3 (Personal Record)
2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 1:03:8 (Personal Record)
3.) Abby Staullbaumer (South Loup)- 1:05:8 (Season Record)
Boy’s 800 Meter:
1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 2:07:9
2.) Isaac Goosey (Sandhills Valley)- 2:11:8
3.) Travis Neben (Hitchcock County)- 2:11:8
Girl’s 800 Meter:
1.) Aimee Merrill (Hitchcock County)- 2:24:0
2.) Taylor Svoboda (Mullen)- 2:34:3 (Season Record)
3.) Alli Loughran (Mullen)- 2:34:4 (Personal Record)
Boy’s 1600 Meter:
1.) Logan Recoy (South Loup)- 4:55:1
2.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 4:59:3
3.) Dax Connick (Saint Pats)- 5:01:9 (Personal Record)
Girls 1600 Meter:
1.) Tallianna Martin (South Loup)- 5:51:2
2.) Byanka Tyan (Hitchcock County)- 6:23:4
3.) Chayse Keith (Hitchcock County)- 6:24:5
Boy’s 3200 Meter:
1.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 10:29:6 (Season Record)
2.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 10:49:9
3.) William Toldstedt (Saint Pats)- 11:33:5
Girl’s 3200 Meter:
1.) Peyton Paxton (Mullen)- 12:36:3 (Personal Record)
2.) Braelyn Gifford (Saint Pats)- 12:57:2
3.) Callie Coble (Mullen)- 13:00:3
Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 15.2
2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 15.6
3.) Braydn Hutto (Hitchcock County)- 16.0
Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Karley Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 17.3
2.) Makenna Miller (Anselmo-Merna)- 17.6
3.) Charli Vickers (South Loup)- 17.7
Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 41.4
2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 41.6
3.) Jaxton Starr (Sandhills Valley)- 44.9
Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles:
1.) Karley Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 50.1 (Personal Record)
2.) Tenley Rasmussen (Sandhills/Thedford)- 50.2
3.) Charli Vickers (South Loup)- 53.6
Boy’s 4x100 Relay:
1.) Sandhills/Thedford- 44.5 (Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman)
2.) Saint Pats- 44.7 (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats)
3.) Arthur County- 45.9 (Dakota Storer, Justin Wenzel, Bryce Hanna, Lance Vasa)
Girl’s 4x100 Relay:
1.) Saint Pats- 52.0 (Elise O’Neill, Sophia Baca, Mae Siegel, Hayley Miles)
2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 52.1 (Brea Branic, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, Karley Haake)
3.) South Loup- 52.6 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy)
Boy’s 4x400 Relay:
1.) Mullen- 3:43:1 (Jaden Emerson, Trevor Kuncl, Chase Gracey, Clayton Moore)
2.) Arthur County- 3:44:3 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa)
3.) South Loup- 3:47:8 (Cache Gracey, Harper Johnson, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool)
Girl’s 4x400 Relay:
1.) South Loup- 4:26:5 (Ivy Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz)
2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 4:28:0 (Brea Branic, Tenley Rasmussen, Charlsie Teahon, Dayle Haake)
3.) Mullen- 4:34:9 (Shelby Welsh, Alli Loughran, Peyton Paxton, Taylor Svoboda)
Boy’s 4x800 Relay:
1.) South Loup- 8:34:8 (Cache Gracey, Trey Connell, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool)
2.) Saint Pats- 9:02:9 (Sam Troshsynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles)
3.) Sandhills Valley- 9:03:8 (Colin Rooney, Leyton Connell, Jared Trimble, Isaac Goosey)
Girl’s 4x800 Relay:
1.) South Loup- 10:38:6 (Ivy Tullis, Ella Cool, Heidi Donegan, Tallianna Martin)
2.) Mullen- 10:46:6 (Peyton Paxton, Medora DeNaeyer, Alli Loughran, Taylor Svoboda)
3.) Hitchcock County- 11:16:3 (Aimee Merrill, Byanka Tyan, Chayse Keith, Morgan Keith)
Boy’s Shot Put:
1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 34′5.75
2.) Tayvier Mitchell (Brady)- 45′7 (Personal Record)
3.) Rio Remund (South Loup)- 44′5
Girl’s Shot Put:
1.) Isabelle Stallbaumer (South Loup)- 34′11
2.) Jaylen Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 31′9.5
3.) Jenna Kimberling (Saint Pats)- 31′6
Boy’s Discus:
1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 157′0 (Personal Record)
2.) Andrew Furrow (Sandhills/Thedford)- 121′1
3.) Brecken Erickson (Saint Pats)- 119′8
Girl’s Discus:
1.) Abby Stallbaumer (South Loup)- 133′4 (Personal Record)
2.) Jenna Kimberling (Saint Pats)- 112′1 (Personal Record)
3.) Arena Fetty (Sandhills Valley)- 107′10 (Personal Record)
Boy’s High Jump:
1.) Caleb Munson (Saint Pats)- 6′0
1.) Shane Most (Brady)- 6′0
3.) Logan Winder (Saint Pats)- 5′10
Girl’s High Jump:
1.) Charli Vickers (South Loup)- 4′10 (Personal Record)
2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 4′8
3.) Joslyn Reiff (South Loup)- 4′8
Boy’s Pole Vault:
1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 12′0
2.) Jamie Tickle (South Loup)- 10′0
3.) Caleb Burnside (Sandhills Valley)- 10′0 (Personal Record)
Girl’s Pole Vault:
1.) Reagan Cool (South Loup)- 10′0
2.) Bryn Eggleston (South Loup)- 7′0 (Personal Record)
3.) Trina Pearson (Brady)- 7′0
Boy’s Long Jump:
1.) Drew Scott (Hitchcock County)- 20′10.75 (Personal Record)
2.) Kable Wykert (Arthur County)- 19′7.5
3.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 19′6
Girl’s Long Jump:
1.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 16′7
2.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 15′9
3.) Jaeci Spangler (Arthur County)- 14′1.5
Boy’s Triple Jump:
1.) Seth Scranton (Sandhills/Thedford)- 40′6
2.) Justin Wenzel (Arthur County)- 38′11.5 (Personal Record)
3.) Shane Most (Brady)- 38′9.25
Girl’s Triple Jump:
1.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 32′11
2.) Mae Siegel (Saint Pats)- 32′8.5
3.) Carlee Bartak (Anselmo-Merna)- 31′5
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.