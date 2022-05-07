Advertisement

South Loup hosts the Dave Blevins Memorial Track and Field Meet

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 6, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday May 6th the Dave Blevins Memorial Track and Field Meet took place at Arnold Public Schools. The following schools were in attendance: Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County, Brady, Hitchcock County, Mullen, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup and Saint Pats. Below are the results of each event.

Boy’s 100 Meter:

1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 10.9

2.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 11.2

3.) Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna)- 11.3 (Personal Record)

Girl’s 100 Meter:

1.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 12.8 (Season Record)

2.) Tenley Rasmussen (Sandhills/Thedford)- 12.9 (Personal Record)

3.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 13.0

Boy’s 200 Meter:

1.) Dillon Miller (Brady)- 22.9

2.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 23.4

3.) Trae Hickman (Sandhills/Thedford)- 23.5 (Season Record)

Girl’s 200 Meter:

1.) Sierra Carr (Brady)- 28.1

2.) Anna Clark (Sandhills/Thedford)- 28.4

3.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 28.5

Boy’s 400 Meter:

1.) Bryce Hanna (Arthur County)- 53.7

2.) Lance Vasa (Arthur County)- 53.9

3.) Drew Scott (Hitchcock County)- 55.7

Girl’s 400 Meter:

1.) Sierra Carr (Brady)- 1:03:3 (Personal Record)

2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 1:03:8 (Personal Record)

3.) Abby Staullbaumer (South Loup)- 1:05:8 (Season Record)

Boy’s 800 Meter:

1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 2:07:9

2.) Isaac Goosey (Sandhills Valley)- 2:11:8

3.) Travis Neben (Hitchcock County)- 2:11:8

Girl’s 800 Meter:

1.) Aimee Merrill (Hitchcock County)- 2:24:0

2.) Taylor Svoboda (Mullen)- 2:34:3 (Season Record)

3.) Alli Loughran (Mullen)- 2:34:4 (Personal Record)

Boy’s 1600 Meter:

1.) Logan Recoy (South Loup)- 4:55:1

2.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 4:59:3

3.) Dax Connick (Saint Pats)- 5:01:9 (Personal Record)

Girls 1600 Meter:

1.) Tallianna Martin (South Loup)- 5:51:2

2.) Byanka Tyan (Hitchcock County)- 6:23:4

3.) Chayse Keith (Hitchcock County)- 6:24:5

Boy’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Trevor Kuncl (Mullen)- 10:29:6 (Season Record)

2.) Jarrett Miles (Saint Pats)- 10:49:9

3.) William Toldstedt (Saint Pats)- 11:33:5

Girl’s 3200 Meter:

1.) Peyton Paxton (Mullen)- 12:36:3 (Personal Record)

2.) Braelyn Gifford (Saint Pats)- 12:57:2

3.) Callie Coble (Mullen)- 13:00:3

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 15.2

2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 15.6

3.) Braydn Hutto (Hitchcock County)- 16.0

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Karley Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 17.3

2.) Makenna Miller (Anselmo-Merna)- 17.6

3.) Charli Vickers (South Loup)- 17.7

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Will Moats (Saint Pats)- 41.4

2.) Clayton Moore (Mullen)- 41.6

3.) Jaxton Starr (Sandhills Valley)- 44.9

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

1.) Karley Haake (Sandhills/Thedford)- 50.1 (Personal Record)

2.) Tenley Rasmussen (Sandhills/Thedford)- 50.2

3.) Charli Vickers (South Loup)- 53.6

Boy’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Sandhills/Thedford- 44.5 (Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman)

2.) Saint Pats- 44.7 (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats)

3.) Arthur County- 45.9 (Dakota Storer, Justin Wenzel, Bryce Hanna, Lance Vasa)

Girl’s 4x100 Relay:

1.) Saint Pats- 52.0 (Elise O’Neill, Sophia Baca, Mae Siegel, Hayley Miles)

2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 52.1 (Brea Branic, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, Karley Haake)

3.) South Loup- 52.6 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy)

Boy’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) Mullen- 3:43:1 (Jaden Emerson, Trevor Kuncl, Chase Gracey, Clayton Moore)

2.) Arthur County- 3:44:3 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa)

3.) South Loup- 3:47:8 (Cache Gracey, Harper Johnson, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool)

Girl’s 4x400 Relay:

1.) South Loup- 4:26:5 (Ivy Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz)

2.) Sandhills/Thedford- 4:28:0 (Brea Branic, Tenley Rasmussen, Charlsie Teahon, Dayle Haake)

3.) Mullen- 4:34:9 (Shelby Welsh, Alli Loughran, Peyton Paxton, Taylor Svoboda)

Boy’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) South Loup- 8:34:8 (Cache Gracey, Trey Connell, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool)

2.) Saint Pats- 9:02:9 (Sam Troshsynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles)

3.) Sandhills Valley- 9:03:8 (Colin Rooney, Leyton Connell, Jared Trimble, Isaac Goosey)

Girl’s 4x800 Relay:

1.) South Loup- 10:38:6 (Ivy Tullis, Ella Cool, Heidi Donegan, Tallianna Martin)

2.) Mullen- 10:46:6 (Peyton Paxton, Medora DeNaeyer, Alli Loughran, Taylor Svoboda)

3.) Hitchcock County- 11:16:3 (Aimee Merrill, Byanka Tyan, Chayse Keith, Morgan Keith)

Boy’s Shot Put:

1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 34′5.75

2.) Tayvier Mitchell (Brady)- 45′7 (Personal Record)

3.) Rio Remund (South Loup)- 44′5

Girl’s Shot Put:

1.) Isabelle Stallbaumer (South Loup)- 34′11

2.) Jaylen Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 31′9.5

3.) Jenna Kimberling (Saint Pats)- 31′6

Boy’s Discus:

1.) Tad Dimmitt (Sandhills Valley)- 157′0 (Personal Record)

2.) Andrew Furrow (Sandhills/Thedford)- 121′1

3.) Brecken Erickson (Saint Pats)- 119′8

Girl’s Discus:

1.) Abby Stallbaumer (South Loup)- 133′4 (Personal Record)

2.) Jenna Kimberling (Saint Pats)- 112′1 (Personal Record)

3.) Arena Fetty (Sandhills Valley)- 107′10 (Personal Record)

Boy’s High Jump:

1.) Caleb Munson (Saint Pats)- 6′0

1.) Shane Most (Brady)- 6′0

3.) Logan Winder (Saint Pats)- 5′10

Girl’s High Jump:

1.) Charli Vickers (South Loup)- 4′10 (Personal Record)

2.) Brea Branic (Sandhills/Thedford)- 4′8

3.) Joslyn Reiff (South Loup)- 4′8

Boy’s Pole Vault:

1.) Silas Cool (South Loup)- 12′0

2.) Jamie Tickle (South Loup)- 10′0

3.) Caleb Burnside (Sandhills Valley)- 10′0 (Personal Record)

Girl’s Pole Vault:

1.) Reagan Cool (South Loup)- 10′0

2.) Bryn Eggleston (South Loup)- 7′0 (Personal Record)

3.) Trina Pearson (Brady)- 7′0

Boy’s Long Jump:

1.) Drew Scott (Hitchcock County)- 20′10.75 (Personal Record)

2.) Kable Wykert (Arthur County)- 19′7.5

3.) Jackson Roberts (Saint Pats)- 19′6

Girl’s Long Jump:

1.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 16′7

2.) Shelby Welsh (Mullen)- 15′9

3.) Jaeci Spangler (Arthur County)- 14′1.5

Boy’s Triple Jump:

1.) Seth Scranton (Sandhills/Thedford)- 40′6

2.) Justin Wenzel (Arthur County)- 38′11.5 (Personal Record)

3.) Shane Most (Brady)- 38′9.25

Girl’s Triple Jump:

1.) Hayley Miles (Saint Pats)- 32′11

2.) Mae Siegel (Saint Pats)- 32′8.5

3.) Carlee Bartak (Anselmo-Merna)- 31′5

