Nebraska softball team claims series finale with walk-off single

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mya Felder delivered a one-out bases-loaded walk-off single to lift the Nebraska softball team to a 5-4 win over Indiana in the eighth inning.

The win gave Nebraska the series victory to cap a memorable day at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers tallied three homers to set a new school record of 74 home runs in a single season. NU also clinched the No. 2 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.

Cam Ybarra led the Big Red on offense, finishing 3-for-5, including a home run. Billie Andrews, Sydney Gray, Abbie Squier and Felder each added two hits. Courtney Wallace (15-6) earned the win for Nebraska, pitching one inning, holding the Hoosiers to one hit.

Natalie Foor (1-5) recorded the loss for Indiana who moved to 27-21 on the year and 10-13 in league play.

Nebraska took an early lead with one run in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Ybarra hit a solo homer over the center field fence to put NU up, 1-0.

The Big Red added to its lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Squier doubled to right center. Peyton Glatter followed with a hard hit single to second base, scoring Squier. NU went into the top of the fifth ahead, 2-0.

Indiana took the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs. With two outs, a double to right center put a runner in scoring position. A fielding error added another runner and advanced the runner to third. A three-run homer from Brittany Ford put the Hoosiers ahead, 3-2.

Two homers in the bottom of the fifth put Nebraska back on top. With one out, Billie Andrews hit a solo homer over the center field fence. With two outs, Gray homered to left field. The Huskers took a 4-3 lead headed into the top of the sixth.

The Hoosiers tied it up in the top of the seventh. After a hit by pitch and an error, Indiana had runners on first and second. With one out and runners on second and third, a ground out scored one to tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Huskers loaded the bases after a single, sacrifice bunt and two walks, but were unable to capitalize and had to take it to extra innings.

After holding the Hoosiers in the top of the eighth, NU ended it in the bottom of the eighth with a walk-off single from Felder. With one out, Billie Andrews singled followed by a single from Ybarra. Gray was walked to load the bases, setting up Felder for an RBI single. Nebraska claimed the win, 5-4.

The Huskers return to action at the Big Ten Tournament this week, May 11-14. Nebraska will play on Thursday, May 12. The full bracket is set to be realized tonight, Sunday, May 8, at the conclusion of regular season Big Ten play.

