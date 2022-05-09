Casting your May primary ballot

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The May Primaries are May 10, 2022. Voting begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. Voters are encouraged to check their polling sites and voting districts. County, school board, and city council lines have been redistricted.

“We have a pretty full ballot in our county,” said Rebecca Rossell, Election Commissioner. “We have more races than we have had in the five or six years. There are some important issues on there. I encourage people to get out and vote.”

For more information about polling sites and voting districts, visit https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview

